Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

My mother and I always talked about taking a trip together to a hill station. And the opportunity came to us during the winter holidays in December 2022. We felt it was the perfect time to visit Darjeeling in West Bengal, India.

Known for its tea gardens, colonial architecture, and stunning views of the Himalayas, it's no wonder that Darjeeling is a popular tourist destination. Our trip was nothing short of magical.

Our journey began with a train ride from Dhaka on the Mitali Express, which took us all the way to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. We started in the evening and were quite satisfied with the train's interior. It was clean and comfortable altogether.

From New Jalpaiguri we took the famous Toy Train to Darjeeling. The train chugs its way through beautiful landscapes, passing through tea gardens, and small villages. It is a unique and enjoyable experience.

We stayed in a small guesthouse in Darjeeling that was run by a local family. The room was simple but comfortable, and the family was incredibly welcoming.

They treated my mother like she was one of their own, and she loved chatting with them about their life in the hills. During our stay, we went on several walks through the beautiful hilly town.

Lazy strolls on the winding alleys are a must for anyone visiting Darjeeling. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

A trip to Darjeeling remains incomplete without visiting the tea gardens and these were an absolute delight with their rolling green hills, and the aroma of fresh tea leaves was a sensory delight.

One of the highlights of our trip was definitely visiting the Tiger Hill. The vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world's third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. The sunrise view from Tiger Hill was simply breathtaking and an experience we will never forget.

We finished a long hike to Tiger Hill to see the sunrise, and as we walked back down, my mother's face was aglow with the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

We stopped to rest on a bench overlooking the valley below and she turned to me and said, "I'm so grateful for this moment, just the two of us, seeing one of the most beautiful places in the world together."

We sat there in silence for a few minutes, taking in the breathtaking scenery and feeling a sense of closeness and appreciation for each other.

As we continued our journey, my mother talked about how the trip brought us closer and how she was happy to share this experience with me. It was a moment I will always cherish.

One of the lesser-known gems of Darjeeling is the pine forest. The pine forest is located on the outskirts of the town and can be easily reached by car or local transport.

Debbrata Kumar Adhikary (right) and his mother.

The moment we entered the forest, we were greeted by the tall trees and the fresh pine scent in the air. The forest is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the tranquility of nature.

We walked along the well-maintained forest trails, taking in the beauty of the tall pine trees, and the sound of birds chirping. The forest is home to a variety of birds, including the Himalayan Monal, which is the state bird of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and the Woodpecker.

We were lucky enough to spot some of them during our walk. One of the highlights of the visit was the Pine View Point, which offers a panoramic view of the city and the Himalayas. The view was simply breathtaking, and it was a great place to take in the natural beauty of the region.

The forest also has a small temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is a popular spot for pilgrimage. The temple is surrounded by tall pine trees, which makes it a picturesque spot.

After our walk, we stopped at one of the small tea shops located near the forest, where we enjoyed a cup of hot tea and some local snacks. The tea was grown in the nearby tea gardens and it was a delicious way to end our visit.

We often took strolls around Darjeeling, which has charming colonial-era architecture. The main street, Chowrasta, is a great place to people-watch and explore local shops.

We also visited the St Andrew's Church, which was built in 1843 and is a beautiful example of colonial-era architecture.

Known for its tea gardens, colonial architecture, and stunning views Darjeeling is a popular tourist destination. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

My mother was a bit hesitant at first, as the paths were quite steep and rocky. But she was determined to enjoy the trip, and with my help, we managed to make it to the top of a nearby hill. The view from the top was breathtaking, and my mother was proud of herself for making it to the top.

We also visited a nearby temple and a local market where my mother bought some traditional handicrafts. The market was filled with colorful fabrics and hand-carved wooden souvenirs.

My mother was in her element, bargaining with the vendors and chatting with the locals. One of the highlights of our trip was the food. We had some delicious local dishes, including dumplings and a spicy stew. My mother particularly enjoyed the local tea, which was served with milk.

The trip reminded me how special it is to travel with loved ones, especially our aged parents and how important it is to make the most of the time we have with them. It was a journey we will never forget and we returned home with our hearts full of memories.

In addition to all the natural beauty and historical significance, Darjeeling is also known for its vibrant culture and friendly locals. We enjoyed delicious local cuisine and had a great time interacting with the locals, who were warm and welcoming.

