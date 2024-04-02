Stop razing hills in Rangamati's Sajek: HC

UNB
02 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 08:51 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to stop razing of hills at Sajek in Rangamati's Baghaichhari Upazila.

It also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the local administration in taking steps to stop razing hills at Sajek should not be declared illegal and why they should not be ordered to stop cutting of hills.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule.

Secretary to the Environment ministry, Director General of the Department of Environment, deputy commissioner of Chattogram district and other authorities concerned have been made respondents to the rule.

On 28 March, a report was published in a national daily headlined "Construction of swimming pool razing hill at Sajek'.

According to the report, Meghpolli resort constructed a swimming pool razing hill over 1,800 feet above the Sea level at Sajek, spending Tk50 lakh.

Hills are being razed unabated, destroying natural balance at Sajak and causing fear among locals about natural disasters like landslides.

Human Rights peace for Bangladesh filed a writ petition attaching the report on 1 April.

Senior Advocate Manzill Murshid stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Protiker Chakma represented the state.

High Court / Rangamati / hills

