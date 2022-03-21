Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

The Philips HD9654/91 XXL Airfryer will make your dream of cooking fried food without oil come true

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Many of us are big fans of fried chicken and french fries, but we often refrain from having them because of the daunting attribute of oil. Having all our favourite fried food without oil sounds too good to be true.

The Philips HD9654/91 XXL Airfryer is one of the countertop kitchen appliances that will make your dream a reality.

This wonderful masterpiece is not only able to make our meals healthier, but it also ensures faster and easier cooking. Almost all food can be cooked in the airfryer, from frozen chicken wings and homemade french fries to roasted vegetables and freshly-baked cookies.

It ensures healthy eating

Food items like french fries, samosas and fried chicken tend to be high in cholesterol. The Philips Airfryer uses fat removal technology to separate the fat from the food you are cooking in a different compartment. It reduces oil from your diet and makes your meal healthier. 

Cooking becomes faster and easier

The Philips Airfryer has opened up new possibilities for people who are short on time and lack skills in the kitchen. The device comes with a companion app called the NutriU-app, which has endless recipes for you to try out. 

The learning curve is relatively simple. On its own, the airfryer can seem daunting; however, Philips' official YouTube channel has videos on how to assemble the product. There are also tons of videos available on the internet to help you with recipes so you can get used to how to use it. 

The Philips HD9654/91 XXL Airfryer is particularly useful because of its size. If you are cooking a meal for a whole family, you will not have to stress about how much you can fit into the cooking equipment at once. The airfryer has the capacity to fit a whole chicken in it or 1.4 kg of french fries.

Should you buy it?

To conclude, investing in an air-fryer will not only benefit you economically, it will also help you to maintain a healthy life. An airfryer can put a dent in your wallet, but investing in a good quality one can last you for a very long time. 

However, if this model is too expensive, there are many more affordable brands out there. All in all, it can be your finest kitchen gadget if used as per the instructions

Where to find: Daraz

Price: Tk29,990 (approx)

