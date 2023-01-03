Appliances that every kitchen needs

Even a small well-equipped kitchen with strategically placed cupboards and tools can serve as a productive space to prepare food, bake, and invite relatives and friends for a wonderful dinner.

We have prepared a few tips on how to purchase appliances for your kitchen effectively. These smart kitchen appliances can help you maximise your kitchen space.

Induction cooktop

Induction cooktops offer a surface that is simple to clean in addition to quicker cooking times, minimum space and accurate temperature adjustment. The cooktop stays cool enough to quickly clean up spillage and oil splatters before they get entirely scorched because the heat isn't absorbed through the burners.

Although the cooking surface may still become warmer due to external heat from your cookware, it cools down considerably quicker than a conventional burner, allowing you to clean up spills right away.

Price: Tk 4,000 – 5,000

Where to find: miyako.com.bd

Range

The oven and cooktop are combined into one small unit on a range. To optimise storage, choose options with a single oven and a bottom storage drawer. Select a range that has a double oven under it and a cooktop with four burners, if you need lots of area for baking. In certain designs, broiler drawers are even included for toasting and seasoning roasted veggies.

Price: Tk. 80,000 – 1,40,000

Where to find: M.K. Electronics

Refrigerator Drawers

Give your kitchen a stylish facelift by including a built-in refrigerator drawer. Use it to chill your favourite foods before an occasion, keep desserts cool, or set up a secondary beverage station.

It's simple to adapt the area to your preferences, thanks to the drawer's interchangeable chambers and configurable temperature. Many smart refrigerators even let you operate them through a smart home system or your smartphone.

Price: Tk. 6,00,000 – 6,30,000

Where to find: bangladesh.desertcart.com

Dishwashers

Dishwashers make cleanup after a full dinner simple, but they also take up as much space as a storage cabinet. If you have a small kitchen and you pick an incorrect-sized dishwasher, you could be trading storage for efficiency.

Dishwashers are available in a range of sizes. A dishwasher as compact as 18" wide can provide nine cubic feet of washing space. Some people consider the time saved to be worth giving up a small amount of storage for.

Price: Tk 29,120 – 37,465

Where to find: butterflygroupbd.com

Electric Chimney/Cooker Hood

In addition to guarding your kitchen tiles and ceiling from excessive grease, a kitchen chimney helps drain all the smell and smoke. Additionally, a modern chimney highlights the design of your kitchen, thus it is crucial that you choose wisely when purchasing a chimney.

Additionally, the addition of a chimney is beneficial for your health. This electric chimney or cooker hood will handle gases and specks of dust that could trigger an asthma attack while cooking.

Price: Tk. 7,000 – 35,000

Where to find: rflbestbuy.com

Double-bowl kitchen sink

Beyond only washing and rinsing dishes, the double-bowl kitchen sink has other uses. It makes it simple and effective to complete many basic tasks simultaneously. While filling a saucepan on one side you can wash vegetables on the other. Thaw a prepared supper and wash the breakfast dishes at the same time on a packed weekend night.

Double-bowl kitchen sinks are made from a variety of materials, you can choose one that suits you best. For instance, metal double-bowl sinks are very popular due to their ability to resist stains and scratches. Metal sinks consisting of stainless steel, copper, and cast iron are strong enough to withstand heavy uses and look fantastic in almost any type of kitchen design.

Price: Tk. 9,000 – 12,000

Where to find: alloy-bd.com