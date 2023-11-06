Sculptures with a heavenly smell

Born amid the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 as a venture set up by Jannatul Fatema Nowshin, Moonlight is more than just a candle business. It is a passion project that eventually blossomed into a unique brand that specialises in sculptural candles inspired by Greek sculptures and mythology.

"Our candles are not just decorative pieces; they are works of art that tell stories. Each candle captures the essence of classical beauty, allowing you to bring a touch of history and mythology into your everyday life. What sets us apart is that, in the beginning, there was no other brand doing exactly what we do, making us pioneers in this niche," said Nowshin.

Moonlight embraces the beauty of imperfection, knowing that is what makes each candle truly special. No two pieces are the same, ensuring each item is one of a kind.

Being committed to quality that extends beyond aesthetics, the brand uses premium materials and employs sustainable practices to create candles that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also eco-friendly.

Triple Venus Column Candle

Inspired by the famous Venus de Milo sculpture, this candle combines artistry and functionality in any room.

Crafted with attention to detail, the Triple Venus Column Candle, standing at 22cm, captures the essence of the legendary goddess of love and beauty. The candle's body replicates the marble sculpture of Venus de Milo, showcasing delicate curves and flowing drapery.

Whether as a centrepiece on your dining table, a focal point in your living room, or even in your bedroom, the Triple Venus Column Candle adds both functionality and artistic charm. It also makes a memorable gift.

Price: Tk1,000

The Abduction of Psyche

Drawing inspiration from William-Adolphe Bouguereau's timeless narrative, this candle seamlessly blends elegance with contemporary design, transforming any living space it occupies.

Every detail of the Abduction of Psyche candle, standing at an impressive 11cm tall, has been crafted with precision, capturing the romantic allure and timeless beauty of the myth. The body of the candle serves as a true masterpiece, artfully portraying the mythical scene where Eros lifts Psyche into the ethereal world.

Price: Tk650

Apollo Greek God Bust

The miniature Apollo Greek God Bust is a fascinating tribute to ancient Greek mythology. This 7.2cm tall collectable is a must-have for history, art and poetry enthusiasts. As the son of Zeus and Leto, Apollo was revered as the "God of Light," embodying music, poetry, prophecy, and healing.

This handcrafted candle captures the essence of Apollo, making it a perfect addition to any collection. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, it serves as a unique decor item for rooms, home offices or libraries.

Price: Tk250

Broken Roman Column Candle

This particular piece is designed to echo ancient architecture. Standing at 8cm, it effortlessly elevates any space. It is a homage to the majestic columns of ancient Rome.

Handmade and responsibly sourced, these candles are made of exceptional craftsmanship, and designed to bring beauty and tranquillity to any space. Each candle weighs approximately 145 grams and burns for hours, allowing you to indulge in its ambience at your leisure. This candle transcends decor, harmonising art, history, and design.

Price: Tk450