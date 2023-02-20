Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

Photo: Courtesy

Are you looking for a unique and personalised scented candle experience? Look no further than Patar Golpo. Their aromatic candles come in various enticing scents, including Magnet, Lavender, Jasmine, Vanilla, Chocolate, Lemon Fresh, Sandalwood, and Poison, with fragrances ranging from mild to strong. The candles also come with a base, so you can place them easily.

And the best part? You can customise your candle according to your preference, including the colour, theme, and fragrance. But that's not all - Patar Golpo's packaging is entirely handmade, and they are committed to reducing plastic waste. Avoiding the use of bubble wrap on candles, they are using a kind of wrapping that minimises environmental impact without compromising on the quality of the products.

Vintage pillar candle

A scented vintage pillar candle from Patar Golpo is a true work of art. The candle is made with the finest quality wax, and you can select the fragrance to evoke a sense of nostalgia and warmth. The pillar candle has a classic, timeless design that is perfect for any home decor style.

You can choose the fragrance to reminisce about a bygone era of Victorial glory, with notes of rich, earthy spices, warm vanilla, and a hint of lavender sweetness.

Price: Tk500

Book candle

Photo: Courtesy

The scented book candle is a unique and delightful creation that is perfect for book lovers and candle enthusiasts alike. The candle is designed to look like a stack of five books, each with a different colour cover, creating a visually appealing and charming decor piece.

Apart from burning the candle, it can be used as a decorative piece on its own, creating a stylish addition to any bookshelf or coffee table.

Price: Tk900

Theme candle

Photo: Courtesy

Custom theme candles from Patar Golpo made of pure essential oils offer a unique and personalised way to bring your favourite characters, books, or musicians to life in a new and refreshing way. Whether you are a die-hard Harry Potter fan or a Bob Marley enthusiast, these candles are designed to capture the essence of your dearest everything.

For example, a Harry Potter-themed candle might feature scents like warm sandalwood, enchanting wizardry, and magical forest. The possibilities are endless, and you can customise your candle to match your personal taste.

Price: Tk850

Where to find: facebook.com/Patargolpostudio