Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

Repriya Raj Poddar, an Amsterdam-based marketer, discovered a gap in the luxury bed linen market in Bangladesh while she was shopping for herself. With a passion for luxury products and armed with e-commerce expertise, she took a bold leap in 2021.

After quitting her job in the Netherlands, she founded 'Paakhi,' a brand exclusively focused on luxury bedding items. This exclusive venture is dedicated to curating and offering a wide range of luxurious bedding items, catering to the discerning tastes of individuals seeking unparalleled comfort and style.

Using her insights, Repriya Raj Poddar started the process of sourcing the finest materials, mostly from Jaipur, India. She also collaborated with skilled artisans and designers to create unique and aesthetically appealing patterns and designs.

Paakhi is not just a brand but an entire online platform for astute customers who seek the finest bedding products available in the market. With a commitment to excellence, Paakhi offers a meticulously curated selection of imported products that are ready to order.

As the brand gained recognition and customer trust, Repriya Raj Poddar expanded her product line to include a comprehensive range of luxury bedding items. This included premium bed sheets, duvet covers, pillowcases, decorative pillows, and other accessories to complete the luxurious bedroom experience.

TBS went through Paakhi's E-commerce site and picked the four best items.

Jaipuri razai

Photo: Courtesy

Renowned globally for their remarkable lightness and softness, Jaipuri razais are a variety of quilts crafted from delicate mulmul cotton. These exquisite quilts are meticulously filled with cotton that is fluffed and carded using traditional techniques, ensuring unmatched quality and comfort.

The razais by Pakhi are truly versatile in their suitability for use across multiple seasons. Their breathable cotton construction allows for cosy warmth during chilly winters while maintaining a refreshing coolness during the summer months.

One of the most remarkable aspects of these quilts is their feather-like weight, which adds to their unparalleled comfort. Whether you're seeking a touch of elegance for your bedroom or a delightful gift for someone special, a Jaipuri razai is an exquisite choice that combines the finest materials, intricate designs, and the legacy of traditional craftsmanship. The quilts are available in a generous size of 7.5 x 9 feet for head-to-toe comfort.

Price - Tk9,800

Hand-loomed cotton throw

Photo: Courtesy

Meticulously hand-loomed and adorned with captivating hand-block designs, the cotton throw range by Paakhi is a testament to the artistry and dedication of skilled artisans.

Crafted from natural, unprocessed cotton, the throws embody a commitment to sustainability and a celebration of nature's beauty. Every thread is hand-spun and handwoven, carefully transformed into a luxurious textile that is both soft to the touch and visually stunning.

Each pattern is meticulously carved into wooden blocks, and then expertly printed onto the fabric using age-old techniques. The result is a mesmerising tapestry of artistry, with motifs that range from timeless floral patterns to geometric wonders.

Whether you're curling up with a good book, enjoying a cosy movie night, or simply want to enhance the look of your living space, these throws can be a good addition. Let these designs breathe new life into your living space. The throws are available in two sizes - 50 x 70 inches and 50 x 60 inches.

Price - 2,800Tk

Hand-block printed bath linens

Photo: Courtesy

Delicately adorned with stunning Mughal floral prints, these towels are the epitome of luxury for any bathroom. The Mughal motifs incorporate timeless designs featuring exquisite poppies, narcissus, iris, and vibrant marigolds, evoking a sense of regality and beauty, reminiscent of the grandeur of bygone eras.

Made from quick-drying, lightweight, and 100% waffle cotton. These linens are not just functional; they are a work of art. Not only are these bath linens a treat for yourself, but they also make a perfect gift for loved ones who appreciate the finer things in life. Whether it's a housewarming present or a token of appreciation, these "Hand Block Printed Bath Linens" are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Price: Tk1,950 (30 x 60 inches)

Tk1,400 (16 x 24 inches)

Floral bedsheet with pillow cover set

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi's cotton bed sheet collection offers a delightful assortment of designs, featuring an enchanting array of unique florals. From delicate blossoms to bold, oversized petals, each bedsheet is a masterpiece of artistry. The intricate detailing and captivating colour combinations create a visual feast, transforming your bed into a captivating centrepiece that exudes beauty and charm.

Drawing inspiration from nature's own canvas, the colour combinations range from soothing pastels to vibrant jewel tones. Each bedsheet is carefully curated to provide a harmonious blend of colours that complements any bedroom decor.

The bedsheets come with beautifully printed pillow covers. The attention to detail extends to every aspect of the bedding set, ensuring that your pillows are a seamless extension of the stunning floral designs. The coordinated prints add an extra layer of elegance and sophistication, transforming your bed into a haven of style and comfort.

Available in king size 7.5 x 9 ft, these cotton bedsheets are not just bedding; they are masterpieces that transform your bedroom into a sanctuary of art and relaxation.

Price: Tk2,300 - Tk2,600

