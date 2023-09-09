The blossoming art of fruit carving

With a deft touch, artisans transform everyday fruits and vegetables like apples, pineapples, watermelons, radishes etc into edible artpieces like peacocks, fish, ducks, and what not. Photos: Courtesy

Fruit carving, a creative artistry that transforms edibles into exquisite masterpieces, has become an engaging venture for talented artisans in Bangladesh. For some, it has become a full-fledged profession, driven by passion or confidence.

Fardin Khan was a mere 10th-grade student when he found his interest in fruit carving. It was at his sister's wedding that he discovered his latent talent for transforming ordinary produce into exquisite shapes.

However, his newfound passion faced societal norms that regarded it as unsuitable for boys to engage with knives and utensils in such an artistic pursuit. Undeterred by these constraints, Fardin shrugged off the conventions and embraced his true calling. Today, he proudly identifies himself as a Fruit Carving Artist.

Not only Fardin, across the country, numerous artists have risen to fame as fruit carving maestros. Although the demand for their craft remains relatively modest throughout the year, it surges dramatically during the wedding season, spanning from November to February.

The art form has gained popularity in our country in the last decade and a half, even though it has been practised around the world for centuries. Its history intertwines with diverse narratives from Thailand, Japan, and China. Some accounts suggest that fruit carving emerged during China's Tang Dynasty, while Thailand's traditional lore attributes its popularity to the Loi Krathong festival in the Sukhothai region.

Photo: Courtesy

The 14th-century tale revolves around Nang Noppamart, a servant of Thai King Phra Ruang, who pioneered fruit carving during the Festival of Lights, Loi Krathong.

From the resplendent tables of 'gaye holuds' (a pre-wedding ceremony) to vibrant birthday parties and corporate galas, this art form now graces a multitude of celebrations.

With a deft touch, artisans create baskets, peacocks, fish, ducks, and even intricate carrot-tomato compositions from foliage and blooms.

The beauty of the art drives them forward

Abida Sultana is considered the first standout name for fruit carving in the country. Her ability to breathe life into fruits and vegetables has captivated many, and her carving passion began at a tender age. However, her skill caught attention at her own wedding where her own artistic creations garnered admiration from all corners. Following the showered admiration she decided to pursue this as a career. As planned, she enrolled in a course offered by the Small and Medium Enterprises Foundation (SME) in 2010.

Bravely, Abida chose to quit her job and dedicate herself wholly to the art of fruit carving. Soon she opened a Facebook page named 'Abida's Design' and thus her business took off. Abida's success in establishing a business single-handedly has made her an inspiration for many.

Jalil Rahman's tryst with this art form began in 2011. Initially, he was carving intricate designs into the vegetables bought for the cattle. His father recognized Jalil's talent and gifted him a knife to enhance his craft. With his father's support, a burgeoning aspiration to make a mark through fruit carving took root.

Photo: Courtesy

He practised the art for nearly eight years. After the demise of his father in 2019, Jalil relocated from Jessore to Dhaka. In the capital city, he materialised his dream, establishing 'Dhaka Fruits Carving' and turning his hands into the tools of his craft.

Farzana Fiha Sonia, the owner of 'fruit Carving by Sonia', has been well supported by her family since the beginning. Sonia said, 'It was my husband who got me the instrument for carving. As this work takes a lot of time, household chores are handled by others in the family.'

In Fardin's family, however, his mother and sisters supported him to establish himself in this profession, despite his father's being against it. Fardin said, "My relatives used to say that the boy is wasting fruits and vegetables instead of studying. My businessman father wanted me to join him in his business but I wanted to go ahead with my own. Now that I have proven myself, my whole family supports me a lot."

Usually, Abida Sultana decorated tables for gaye holud, birthdays, corporate dinners. He also got the opportunity to decorate the table at the President's parade in Jessore. Sonia and Jalil get more orders when it comes to gaye holud events. Apart from weddings, Fardin has decorated tables for army events, fruit festivals as well.

Fruit carving as profession

For many it turns into a full-fledged profession from a mere hobby. Among these professionals, Sonia is one. In 2013, Sonia started etching on fruit as a hobby. After completing a three-month course offered by the National Women's Association, her hobby gradually evolved into a means of livelihood. Initially, her involvement was sporadic, but over time, Sonia's skills garnered increasing attention.

Sonia took her passion to a professional level by launching the 'Fruit Carving by Sonia' page on Facebook. While she initially focused on carving intricate patterns on fruits and vegetables, her skilled hands went on to design intricate motifs on pithas as well.

In contrast, Fardin faced some challenges. In 2017, he chose incising on fruits as his profession. Lacking formal institutional training, Fardin turned to Google as his virtual mentor. He meticulously studied the techniques of both local and international fruit artists, gleaning insights and perfecting his craft through digital resources.

Photo: Courtesy

During his initial phase, Fardin employed basic tools such as fork, mosquito-coil stands to carve fruits and vegetables. Despite encountering some resistance from his family when he decided to pursue chiselling on fruits as a business, Fardin found support from his sisters, who helped him overcome the initial hurdles.

Currently in his third year of university, Fardin continues to make his place in the fruit carving industry. His artistry extends to both Dhaka and Shariatpur, where he operates under the banners of 'Biyer Saj Ghar' and 'Fruit Carving House'. His portfolio has an impressive collection of over 1200 distinct designs.

Selling carved fruit as package

Monthly income for fruit carving artists varies. These artists find their earnings closely tied to the ebb and flow of the wedding season, as expressed by Abida, who notes, "Our income peaks during four specific months, while the off-season sees income fluctuations." The process begins with customers placing orders for their desired fruit designs, typically 2 to 3 days in advance.

Sonia garners a monthly income ranging from Tk15,000 to Tk20,000 through consistent work. Meanwhile, Jalil receives approximately four to five orders per month, allowing him to earn as much as Tk40,000 in certain months.

Central to this craft is the sale of curved fruit, often bundled as packages. At 'Dhaka Fruits Carving', packages priced from Tk4,000 to Tk20,000 are available. 'fruit Carving by Sonia' offers creations ranging from Tk1,000 to Tk3,000, while 'Abida's Design' by Abida Sultana presents packages priced at Tk3,000, Tk5,000, and Tk10,000, with special Tk50,000 packages for those seeking exclusivity. Customers are granted the freedom to choose packages according to their preferences.

Photo: Courtesy

Fardin's establishment, 'Fruit Carving House', showcases offerings priced between Tk6,500 and Tk120,000. The premium Tk120,000 package boasts 40 customised carvings, and Fardin takes an extra step by including a complimentary carving gift with each package. His repertoire includes intricate designs such as malta doll, sweet pumpkin vegetable cake, radish peacock, and pumpkin fish. Given the delicate nature of fruit carving, artists often opt for personal delivery to ensure the items remain intact.

A call to learn and work

The business doesn't demand substantial capital. Instead, it requires a significant investment of time and patience due to its skill-intensive nature. Abida Sultana emphasises the importance of learning this craft under the guidance of a skilled mentor. She laments the influx of newcomers with subpar skills that impact the market's quality. Furthermore, she believes that well-trained artisans can eventually become teachers, sharing their knowledge with others.

Abida actively contributes to empowering women in Dinajpur through hands-on workshops, aiming to generate employment opportunities.

For newcomers, Fardin Khan underscores the need for patience. His reach spans across 18 districts, and his aspiration is to spread this art to all 64 districts of Bangladesh. While Sonia envisions establishing an organisation that propels the fruit carving industry forward, and Jalil Rahman believes in hard work, recalling his father's advice: "Success comes to those who persistently toil."