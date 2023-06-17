Decor Story: Pretty vases to grace your space

With an aim to provide home decor enthusiasts through modern, minimalistic decor pieces, Sadia Islam, a fresh graduate of Dhaka University, turned her passion project into an online home decor business named 'The Decor Story' in early 2023.

The Decor Story primarily focuses on offering a wide range of modern, minimal, and trendy decor items that Sadia personally handpicks from the latest trends on social media.

"I firmly believe that there is immense potential for these types of products in our generation. Nowadays, many of us strive to create a serene and clutter-free environment in our homes, often favouring a white-neutral theme as a backdrop for our decor," said Sadia.

All the products by this brand are imported and ready to ship. As of now, the brand has a total of 15 unique designs of vases.

Photo: Courtesy

Nordic Donut Vase

The Nordic Donut Vase, made from ceramic, showcases a minimalist design with its geometric shape, contrasting materials, natural colours and functional versatility. It's a perfect blend of aesthetics and practicality.

The colour palette used in these vases is typically muted and nature-inspired, reflecting the Nordic love for nature and the outdoors. The circular shape also adds a sense of symmetry and balance to any space, making it a perfect centrepiece for a dining table, a coffee table, or a mantel. Fresh, artificial and dry flowers really go well with this vase. The donut vase gained popularity as a trendy "Pinteresty" vase due to its unique design, minimalist aesthetic, versatility, DIY potential, and exposure on social media platforms. The vase is available in three different sizes-small, medium, and large.

Price: Small Tk1,490, Medium Tk1,890, Large Tk2,290

Photo: Courtesy

Ceramic Embryo Vase

These vases are shaped like an embryo. They are often made of white or light-coloured ceramic and have a smooth, polished finish. Embryo vases can be used to display flowers, plants, or other objects. They can also be used as decorative pieces on their own. The classic way to decorate this vase is to use fresh or dried flowers. You can also pair it with some greeneries to add a pop of colour to the vase. For a more natural look, use broken branches; for a more modern look, use artificial greenery.

Price: Tk2,250

Photo: Courtesy

Nordic Style Glass Vase

Thanks to their elegant and simple design, Nordic crystal glass vases have become a popular choice for home decor. They can be used as a standalone piece of art. This versatile vase goes along with almost every piece of furniture, be it a coffee table, dining table, nightstand or vanity. The most obvious way to decorate this vase is to add fresh flowers, and it's a great way to add a touch of nature to your home. When choosing flowers for your vase, keep in mind the size and shape of the vase, as well as the colour scheme of your home. For a more modern look, try using single stems of flowers in different colours. For a more traditional look, try using a bouquet of flowers in one colour.

Price: Tk3,090

