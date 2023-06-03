Candles that transcend the ordinary

Founded by a sister duo, Tarannum Yousuf Elma and Fariha Yousuf Emu, Candle & Co. was established in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Candle & Co. is a handcrafted candle manufacturer, known for its meticulous attention to detail and elegant packaging. All their candles are made to order, and each of them tells a story, creating a special bond between their creations and customers.

The brand was born out of pure passion and a keen interest in candles, the sisters aiming to make candles that speak for themselves. Every candle comes with its own creative touch. The sisters take pride in sourcing the highest quality ingredients to ensure the best, as they believe in quality over quantity.

From scented candles to decorative candles, there is something for everyone. Available in 25 active designs, these aesthetic candles make a serious statement in your home.

Male and female torso candle

Photo: Courtesy

The Male and Female torso candle happens to be a bestseller, having captured the hearts of their customers. These candles are not only visually appealing but also versatile in styling, and add the perfect aesthetic touch to any space they adorn. They effortlessly complement any environment, allowing one to create a personalised atmosphere that reflects one's taste and style. Besides being visually pleasing, the candles emit a delightful fragrance. Each candle is infused with refreshing scent notes to produce a soothing and uplifting ambience.

Price: Tk1,000

David candle

Photo: Courtesy

This particular candle pays homage to the timeless beauty of Michelangelo's iconic Renaissance sculpture, "David," in a truly unique form. Crafted with gold paint and flakes, this candle radiates an air of class and elegance, adding a touch of sophistication to any space it graces, and serving as a tribute to one of history's greatest artistic achievements.

Price: Tk600

Pineapple candle

Photo: Courtesy

Available in various styles, including ones adorned with bling, delicate flakes, or a charming plain design, the pineapple candle is a must-have item for your vanity. No matter which style you choose, this item instantly elevates the space with its undeniable charm. The pineapple candle is not only eye-catching, but also exudes an enchanting aura. Its refreshing fragrance adds a touch of tropical bliss to any room, creating an atmosphere of relaxation and rejuvenation. Among the customers, the most loved scent option is the delightful note of vanilla. Whether it's placed on a vanity, shelf, or any other surface, It becomes an endearing conversation starter and focal point.

Price: Tk1,000 (plain), Tk1,500 (bling)

