Candles that transcend the ordinary

Brands

Kaniz Supriya
03 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Candles that transcend the ordinary

The brand was born out of pure passion and a keen interest in candles

Kaniz Supriya
03 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 06:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Founded by a sister duo, Tarannum Yousuf Elma and Fariha Yousuf Emu, Candle & Co. was established in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Candle & Co. is a handcrafted candle manufacturer, known for its meticulous attention to detail and elegant packaging. All their candles are made to order, and each of them tells a story, creating a special bond between their creations and customers.  

The brand was born out of pure passion and a keen interest in candles, the sisters aiming to make candles that speak for themselves. Every candle comes with its own creative touch. The sisters take pride in sourcing the highest quality ingredients to ensure the best, as they believe in quality over quantity. 

From scented candles to decorative candles, there is something for everyone. Available in 25 active designs, these aesthetic candles make a serious statement in your home. 

Male and female torso candle

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Male and Female torso candle happens to be a bestseller, having captured the hearts of their customers. These candles are not only visually appealing but also versatile in styling, and add the perfect aesthetic touch to any space they adorn. They effortlessly complement any environment, allowing one to create a personalised atmosphere that reflects one's taste and style. Besides being visually pleasing, the candles emit a delightful fragrance. Each candle is infused with refreshing scent notes to produce a soothing and uplifting ambience. 

Price: Tk1,000

David candle

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This particular candle pays homage to the timeless beauty of Michelangelo's iconic Renaissance sculpture, "David," in a truly unique form. Crafted with gold paint and flakes, this candle radiates an air of class and elegance, adding a touch of sophistication to any space it graces, and serving as a tribute to one of history's greatest artistic achievements.

Price: Tk600

Pineapple candle

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Available in various styles, including ones adorned with bling, delicate flakes, or a charming plain design, the pineapple candle is a must-have item for your vanity. No matter which style you choose, this item instantly elevates the space with its undeniable charm. The pineapple candle is not only eye-catching, but also exudes an enchanting aura. Its refreshing fragrance adds a touch of tropical bliss to any room, creating an atmosphere of relaxation and rejuvenation. Among the customers, the most loved scent option is the delightful note of vanilla. Whether it's placed on a vanity, shelf, or any other surface, It becomes an endearing conversation starter and focal point.

Price: Tk1,000 (plain), Tk1,500 (bling)
 

candle / home decoration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

3h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

10h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

2h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

23h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study