Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Kaaruj started its journey in 2019, as an online entity, with a few products like table runners, bed sheets, cushion covers and placemats. Now they have more than 650 active collections in different segments.

According to Nuzhat Yusuf Bari and Zaeem Tashfin Bari, the founders of Kaaruj, in the past, most of the products available in the market were imported or produced by some boutique brands for their lifestyle segment. Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items.

"Kaaruj stands apart among its contemporaries because it has been educating people with modern ideas on decorating and enhancing the home interior," Nuzhat claims.

The brand's thematic collections have tapped into an untouched market and made customers think outside of the box.

"Bangalees are very much into festivals and festivity. With our wide range of thematic products, people now can bring a festive (Baishakh/ Fagun/Eid) symphony to their houses, using colourful curtains to hand-painted serving trays," added Nuzhat.

Table Runner has been the best-selling product for Kaaruj to date, and the brand has sold approximately more than 10,000 table runners in different variations so far.

Photo: Courtesy

Hand-stitched stool

Stools are a great home decor item that fills empty spaces without causing clutter. Fabric stools are a common decor item, but Kaaruj has recently launched vibrant hand-stitched stools. The stool body is made with Mahogany wood, with cotton upholstery. Available in a height of 17", this stool series by Kaaruj is elegant, chic and has the potential to add new dynamics to your interior.

Price: Tk4,500

Photo: Courtesy

Rickshaw-painted Table runner

Rickshaws are the most popular and most used locomotive in our country. Its vibrant colours and design is an ancient art. Kaaruj has transferred this vibrancy to its dining wear. Made with cotton canvas, the table runner from this set is about 60 inches long and comes with six placemats.

Price: Tk1,450

Photo: Courtesy

Arabic art-inspired wooden tray

Kaaruj is dedicated to blending foreign cultural elements into our local heritage. They have incorporated motifs like Ikkat (an Indonesian print), Turkish print, Moroccan print, Mughal print etc, in local hand-loomed fabrics to make their products. Recently, they launched Arabic art-inspired wooden trays. This motif predominantly involves squares and triangles inscribed in a circle; and multi-sided polygons. Made with handcrafted pine wood and clear media print stickers, the tray is available in two different sizes (12" & 14").

Price: Tk1,290

Photo: Courtesy

Cushion cover with mirror work

Kaaruj has a wide range of mirror cushion covers, showcasing innovative designs and a rich palette of hues, to elevate your ambience. These hand-stitched cushion covers are made by our own local artisans. The brand has accentuated Bangali tradition and natural elements into these products seamlessly.

Price: Tk590

Available at: www.kaaruj.com

Store: House 148, Block B, Road 5, Bashundhara R/A, Dhaka.