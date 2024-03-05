Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

After a long day's work, when you return home and prepare to have a good night's sleep, a soft, glowing bedside lamp can create a relaxing atmosphere for you.

Initially crafted from materials like wood and metal, bedside lamps have now expanded their range to incorporate a variety of substances. Contemporary lamps can be fashioned from materials such as glass, ceramic, and even recycled materials.

Take glass lamps, for instance; they stand out as a favoured option in contemporary residences. These lamps offer a diverse array of colours and shapes, complemented by the possibility of metal or wood bases for added accents. Ceramic bedside lamps, too, enjoy popularity due to their distinctive designs and textures.

In the 21st century, lamps have evolved into smart and eco-friendly companions. The 'Dyson Lightcycle Morph,' a futuristic marvel, not only illuminates your bedside, but also adapts to the time of day and your activities.

Its sleek design and cutting-edge technology make it a symbol of the modern age, where form and function coexist seamlessly.

We think about the room's orientation. For example, is light coming from the south or the east? And then we design accordingly –– not just the lighting itself, but the fixtures, colours and overall brightness. You would need a concentrated light that's focused to not only prevent eye strain, but is also soothing. Our best recommendation is to use warm, 3000K LED light bulbs

The 'Nanoleaf Light Panels,' resembling illuminated artwork, have redefined the very concept of bedside lighting. With customisable colours and patterns, these modular panels allow users to create a personalised visual experience, turning the bedroom into a canvas of light and creativity.

As we journey through time, the evolution of bedside lamps mirrors our changing preferences, technological advancements, and the perpetual quest for beauty and practicality.

A single pendant on the bedside can give the room a more modern look. Photo: Collected

Benefits of bedside lights

1. Having a gentle night light in the room guarantees your safety if you are prone to nightmares or night terrors. Warm light might help you relax and de-stress if you wake up from a nightmare sweating.

2. A dimly lit space might be risky for the elderly since it may result in unlucky mishaps. Having night lighting in their room is crucial because it lessens the chance that they will trip and fall when getting a drink of water or using toilets after dark.

3. Warm lighting is also essential for reading, as harsh lighting can cause eye strain and have a detrimental effect on your quality of sleep. A good night's sleep and a relaxing reading session are made easier with a bedside lamp.

4. In addition to these advantages, night lights also affect our body's melatonin production, which promotes sleep. Bright lights or none at all inhibit this hormone's release, which interferes with sleep.

Thus, having a warm night light has many advantages.

The colour of warm lights is another factor in how well they promote sleep. In essence, blue lights and other lights with shorter wavelengths suppress the production of melatonin. On the other hand, warmer lights—like red and yellow—do not interfere with melatonin secretion, which promotes better sleep.

Aesthetically functional

Besides these advantages, it's crucial to take the size and style of the lamp into account when selecting bedside lamps for your interior design. The light's size should be proportional with the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used.

A light that is excessively big or little may appear strange and unbalanced. The light's design should also go well with the overall aesthetic of the décor in your space.

Lighting options range from traditional and ornate to modern and minimalist, so you should find the perfect fit for your decor.

"A common mistake people make when selecting lighting fixtures for their bedrooms is getting the proportions wrong. Scale is key. You can end up selecting tiny nightstands that actually make a room feel smaller or large bedside lamps that leave no room for your nighttime essentials; or lighting that is in direct eye contact," said Architect Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa.

In terms of fixture and look, there's also plenty to consider when picking bedside lights. There are stand lamps, table lamps and recently, pendants and sconce lamps are also trending.

"Selecting bedside lighting completely depends on the person's taste, bed style, bed size and room size," said Sheefa. The goal is to create a soothing atmosphere in the bedroom, and irrespective of whether you choose a bedside stand lamp, sconce (mounted to a wall) or pendant, all bedside lighting should be of a dimmer note, she added.

If the person needs the light for decorative purposes, a chunky table lamp might be suitable. If they are avid readers, a rotating wall sconce, where they can adjust the light, might be better suited.

"If we have size limitations because of the table surface, we opt for pendants or sconces, to clear up some room on the nightstands. We tend to do single pendants on the bedside for more modern apartments, or younger room occupants," said Sheefa.

"We think about the room's orientation. For example, is light coming from the south or the east? And then we design accordingly –– not just the lighting itself, but the fixtures, colours and overall brightness. You would need a concentrated light that's focused to not only prevent eye strain, but is also soothing. Our best recommendation is to use warm, 3000K LED light bulbs," she added.

A rotating wall sconce is an ideal option for people who want to adjust the focus of the light. Photo: Collected

Born out of necessity

The history of bedside lamps is a thing of wonder as well. Imagine a time before the flick of a switch brought instant illumination to our fingertips. In the early 19th century, bedside lamps were born out of the necessity for a more personalised and localised light source.

With their flickering flames, candles, or oil or gas lamps were the pioneers in this quest for convenience. As the years passed, electricity found its way into homes, birthing a new era of bedside lighting.

The iconic 'Tiffany lamp,' crafted with stained glass, emerged during the late 19th century, combining form and function in a mesmerising dance of colours. These radiant masterpieces became a symbol of sophistication, transforming bedside lighting into an art form.

The mid-20th century witnessed a surge in the popularity of minimalism and sleek design. Bedside lamps, too, embraced this transformative wave. The 'Anglepoise lamp,' introduced in the 1930s by George Carwardine, embodied the principles of functionality and flexibility.

Its adjustable arms and weighted base allowed users to direct light precisely where needed, ushering in an era of practicality without compromising style.

The 1960s brought forth the mushroom-shaped lamps, epitomised by the 'Artemide Nesso.' With its whimsical design and futuristic appeal, this lamp added a touch of avant-garde to bedside tables around the world.

There was a period in the lamp's history when this particular fusion did not shine its brightest. Fortunately, we are now witnessing a positive turn, with the advent of wireless phone chargers and contemporary design elements in these table/lamp combinations, signalling a promising future.

Where to find them

There are some good places to find bedside lamps in Dhaka. Aslam Lighting near Gulshan-2 circle is like a light wonderland. They have everything from regular lights to cool-looking ones, bedside lamps with prices starting at Tk1,500 and going up to Tk20,000.

"We have a variety of bedside lamps of various prices and all are imported from China," said one salesman.

If you head to the Purana Paltan area, you'll find around a dozen shops with similar price ranges. Places like Heavens Light Private Limited, Magnetic Plus, and Lamp International have some nice products.

If you're on a budget, check out Dhaka New Market for some affordable options. However, it's hard to find any shop dedicated to lights specifically in the New Market area.

If you prefer online shopping, Isho, a modern furniture shop, has a bunch of lamps on their website. They have simple designs that can give your bedroom a minimalist touch. Prices on their site range from Tk3,000 to Tk12,000.