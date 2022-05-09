With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo phones are known for their flashy cameras and over-the-top features that no one really asked for. And without exception, their newest release, Oppo F21 Pro, aligns perfectly with this reputation.

This time their claim to fame is the 'first-ever in Bangladesh' tagged microscopic camera and the use of a flagship Sony IMX709 sensor in the 32 MP selfie camera, which Oppo heavily optimises to work magic with their hardware and image processing technology.

As this sensor captures 60% more light and reduces 35% more noise from photos, its selfies look natural in most lighting conditions.

The microscopic lens, however, does not serve a real purpose other than counting the threads in fabric at 30x magnification. It is clear that ditching the macro camera to accommodate this pretty much useless 2 MP microscope lens is a marketing move to be called the first-ever phone in Bangladesh with a microscopic camera.

Additionally, this triple camera setup in the rear does not have an ultrawide camera, which is standard in phones at this price range.

However, the accompanying 64 MP main camera and 2 MP depth camera, powered by Oppo AI-powered HDR portrait technology, is comparable to photos taken on Oppo's much expensive and unanimously praised phone for photos, the Oppo Reno 6.

The LED light arrangement surrounding the microscope camera, the Orbit Light, can illuminate subjects for microscopic photography and also work as a notification indicator.

It also has Fiberglass-Leather on the back, which has a premium feel. The Ultra-slim retro flat-edged design coupled with the matte Sunset Orange or the moody Cosmic Black colour makes it one of the best-looking smartphones in this price range.

That being said, the broad chin or the thicker bezel on this already lightweight and compact phone could have been trimmed further to streamline the 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

The vibrant display is sturdy and comes with 600-nit brightness, a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and harmful blue light blocking Eye-Care technology.

However, it is not made for gaming because of the underwhelming CPU. This lower mid-range flagship comes with a 6 nm Octa-Core Snapdragon 680 processor which is mostly seen in phones valued much less than Oppo F21 Pro. On the flip side, it has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB ROM, from which an unused 5 GB can be assigned as virtual RAM, upgrading the RAM to 13 GB.

Despite its big RAM, F21 Pro is still not powerful enough to handle heavy tasks efficiently due to the below-average chipset. However, this comparatively less powerful processor aids battery backup by not draining too much power from the 4500 mAh battery, making it an easy day-long phone for light use.

When the battery is running low, it can be charged at superspeed with the included 33-Watt SUPERVOOC charger, capable of delivering 2.68 hours of talk time for just 5 minutes of charge.

It can also sustain through splashes and accidental drops in water, thanks to the IPX4 rating. However, there is no dust resistance, making it easy for dust to accumulate in the type-C port or the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Furthermore, it has only one bottom-firing speaker, which is unusual in phones at this price point.

It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology baked into it for authentication.

Oppo F21 Pro phone is one of those phones that is not particularly bad at anything yet, it is not particularly exciting either. It does not shine in any department, nor is it a deal-breaker for a specific reason. It is a decent camera phone with minor disappointments.

To heavy users, gamers and Android enthusiasts, the absence of an ultrawide camera and having a less efficient SD 680 chip is disappointing. However, for light users who only take photos, use their phone for social media and want a stylish retro design to stand out from the herd of black squared-off slabs, there is no better phone than Oppo F21 Pro at this price point.

Specifications of Oppo F21 Pro –

Processor – Octa-Core Snapdragon 680

CPU Speed – 8-Core, 2.4 GHz

GPU – Adreno 610, 1100 MHz

RAM – 8 GB + 5 GB (expandable)

ROM – 128 GB

Display size – 6.43 inches

Screen to body ratio – 90.8%

Display resolution – 2400 x 1080

Refresh rate – Up to 90 Hz

Touch sampling rate – 180 Hz

Max. Brightness – 600 nits

Panel type – AMOLED

Front protective glass – Gorilla Glass 5

Cameras –

64 MP main camera

2 MP microscopic camera with 30x zoom

2 MP depth camera

32 MP front camera with Sony IMX709

Water resistance – IPX4

Battery – 4500 mAh

Charging technology – 33 W SuperVOOC

Authentication – Fingerprint & Facial

Connectivity – WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

UI – ColorOS 12.1

Dimensions – 15.99 cm x 7.32 cm x 0.75 cm

Weight – 175 gm

Price: As of April 2022, Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Tk27,990.

Where to find:

Retail mobile stores, Oppo showrooms, Oppo's official website and online marketplaces like Daraz.

