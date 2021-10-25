iPhone 13 series is hitting the local market on 29 October

Good news for iOS lovers, iPhone 13 is going to be launched in Bangladesh on October 29.

You can get iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max from the only official dealer of Apple in Bangladesh, Compustar Pvt Limited (CPL). The price of iPhone 13 series starts from Tk88,000 and goes up to Tk1,40,000 depending on the models.

From the information we have so far, it seems like although there is no drastic change in the structure, there is a new addition to the rear-view camera's design.

The latest model's display will be 26mm wide, which is 20% less than previous versions. Better video recording with portrait mode is a new addition too.

The aperture of the ultra-wide camera is reduced to f1.8 from f2.4 to give you best results in night mode.

The 5G-supported A15 Bionic Professor has already become a talk-of-the-town for its high performance.

The fits-all-model sized updated battery is 2406 mAh for Mini, 3095 mAh for both iPhone 13 and Pro, and 4352 mAh for Pro Max. It comes with a wireless charging facility.

The possible features include a 6.2 inch OLED display, 13MP front camera, 13MP + 12MP rear camera with a refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kou, iPhone 13 will receive a satellite communication availability made possible by the Qualcomm X60 baseband chip, which means you will be able to communicate without any cellular connection.

The updated model is said to have an amazing storage of 1TB. Soon we will be able to see if the new edition lives up to the craze!