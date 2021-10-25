iPhone 13 series is hitting the local market on 29 October

Brands

Rubaiya Haque
25 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 11:45 am

Related News

iPhone 13 series is hitting the local market on 29 October

Although there is no drastic change in the structure, there is a new addition to the rear-view camera’s design

Rubaiya Haque
25 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 11:45 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Good news for iOS lovers, iPhone 13 is going to be launched in Bangladesh on October 29. 

You can get iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max from the only official dealer of Apple in Bangladesh, Compustar Pvt Limited (CPL). The price of iPhone 13 series starts from Tk88,000 and goes up to Tk1,40,000 depending on the models.

From the information we have so far, it seems like although there is no drastic change in the structure, there is a new addition to the rear-view camera's design. 

The latest model's display will be 26mm wide, which is 20% less than previous versions. Better video recording with portrait mode is a new addition too. 

The aperture of the ultra-wide camera is reduced to f1.8 from f2.4 to give you best results in night mode. 

The 5G-supported A15 Bionic Professor has already become a talk-of-the-town for its high performance. 

The fits-all-model sized updated battery is 2406 mAh for Mini, 3095 mAh for both iPhone 13 and Pro, and 4352 mAh for Pro Max. It comes with a wireless charging facility. 

The possible features include a 6.2 inch OLED display, 13MP front camera, 13MP + 12MP rear camera with a refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. 

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kou, iPhone 13 will receive a satellite communication availability made possible by the Qualcomm X60 baseband chip, which means you will be able to communicate without any cellular connection. 

The updated model is said to have an amazing storage of 1TB. Soon we will be able to see if the new edition lives up to the craze! 

Tech / Top News

iphone 13

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly