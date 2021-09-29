Delivery times for iPhone 13 stretch as Covid-19 hits Vietnam suppliers: Nikkei

An Apple employee wearing a face mask walks past an image of an iPhone 13 Pro at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Buyers of Apple's new iPhone 13 face longer-than-expected delivery times because of a wave of Covid-19 infections in Vietnam, where components for the device's new camera module are assembled, Nikkei Asia said.

The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone's four models, as a significant number of components are assembled in Vietnam, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest iPhone 13 models have an advanced camera that allows more light in to capture sharp images in low-lit areas and also offers a transition focus from foreground to background in the same frame.

Several users and Apple's partners, such as Verizon Communications Inc and Best Buy, have highlighted delays after pre-ordering began in September due to a shortage of supply and high demand, with analysts warning of one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years.

Apple relies on more than a dozen factories that manufacture components in Vietnam, which has been grappling with a rise in infections since April, mostly in its business hub Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring industrial provinces.

Some of these factories in Vietnam are operated by LG Display Company Ltd, Intel Corp and Foxconn Technology Group.

Meanwhile, Apple suppliers in China have suspended production at some factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy consumption policies.