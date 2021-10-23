Grameenphone brings in iPhone 13 series

Grameenphone will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhones, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini.

On pre-order from Grameenphone, customers will get up to 36 months 0% EMI facility on specific bank's credit card purchase. Also, customers will get Free 14GB 4G internet (14days validity), GP gift items, GP star platinum plus status and GP star partners discount coupons on pre-order of any model of the iPhone 13 series.

Also, customers will enjoy a 20% discount on device insurance subscription fees and Standard Chartered Bank credit card's EMI cashback offer.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup from 22 October, with availability from 29 October.

Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, and the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design