Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

My mother always hunted for extravagant serving dishes and tea sets worthy of being props in British period dramas. These cups and glasses only ever met the table occasionally, when guests came over to visit. It was my family's way of telling our visitors that they are cherished, appreciated, and loved.

The traditional Bangalee household assigns a different meaning to the word 'tableware'. Many homes flaunt showcases - filled corner to corner with precious sets of glasses, plates, and more - lining the walls.

Akij Tableware is a local brand who have embraced this desire people like my mother have for tableware to treat plates and glasses as more than just dishes on a table. This spirit has helped this seven-month-old brand quickly become a household name.

Akij Tableware delivers international standard products to the local market. The products are not only of immaculate quality, but they also come in luxurious designs, which are only made possible due to the local and international talent on their team.

Here are a few of our top picks from their vast array of products.

Traditional florals for every meal

Floral patterns are a staple in every Bangalee home. You can find this pattern in every shape, size, and colour on any product imaginable.

One thing it reflects is the local's natural pull toward artistic designs. Akij embraces this style in their porcelain Spring Collection Floral Design. The brand has always aimed to elevate life through beauty and quality, which is why they used this classic design and added gold accents to it.

The set has six 27 cm dinner plates, six 20 cm dessert plates, six teacups, six saucers, six 14 cm fruit bowls, two 23 cm salad bowls, one 31 cm round plate, one teapot, one milk pot, and one sugar pot.

This set is perfect for everyday use, to make the mundane extraordinary.

Product: Spring Collection Floral Design

Plating with the contemporary aesthetic

Minimalist aesthetics and abstract forms are commonly associated with contemporary art. The Marble Series set from Akij Tableware embraces a contemporary style with streaks of colour among the porcelain white.

The pop of colour is popular among people nowadays, as it stands out from the patterns and designs we see in the market.

The design on the porcelain plate is minimal, shifting the focus solely on the plating. Moreover, the streaks of colour provide a seamless background for the art you want to create.

This dinner set has 32 pieces, which consists of six 27 cm dinner plates, six 20 cm dessert plates, six teacups, six saucers, six 14 cm fruit bowls, one 23 cm salad bowl, one 31 cm round plate. The set is available in pink, ocean blue, green, and sea green.

It is definitely the kind of tableware to bring out for important guests and on very special occasions.

Product: Marble Series

Tableware as a lavish gift

When it comes to searching for the perfect gifts for someone's wedding or anniversary, we always search for something practical, yet luxurious.

While Akij Tableware creates products that all have a premium feel to them, their Gracious Gold and Majestic Platinum sets are worthy of mention. They used real gold and platinum in their designs so that the colour never fades.

The Gracious Gold is made with 22 carat gold, making it a precious piece for any home. The platinum on the Majestic Platinum set even gives it a sleek and sophisticated look.

Both sets consist of six 27 cm dinner plates, six 20 cm dessert plates, six teacups, six saucers, six 14 cm fruit bowls, six 23 cm soup plates, six 16.5 cm cereal bowls, three 23 cm salad bowls, one 31 cm round plate, one teapot, one milk pot, one sugar pot, one 36 cm oval platter, one soup tureen with a lid, and one gravy boat.

The Majestic Platinum and Gracious Gold sets will be able to cover all your needs at the dining table to create a fine dining experience, due to the wide variety of items in the sets.

Products: Gracious Gold set and Majestic Platinum set

Vases for decor

Make your guests feel cherished by adding a bit of pzazz on the table. Decorate the table where your beloved guests will be seated with a variety of Akij's porcelain vases.

While the focus will definitely be on the food, having a statement centrepiece will create the perfect ambiance for the occasion. The decorative vases come in different shapes and sizes, from traditional long necks to an avant garde spiral-like design.

Even though the vases have very bold designs, due to their porcelain white colour, the contents of the vase or the table settings will continue to remain as the primary focal point.