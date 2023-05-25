Explainer: What do the new US Visa restrictions mean for you?

The United States (US) has recently decided to deny visas to individuals who are believed to be responsible for or complicit in subverting the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The wide range of people under the purview of the new policy includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services, as per an official US release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement and also Tweeted about the development on Wednesday (24 May).

The government of Bangladesh has welcomed this initiative, with voices from cabinet members saying the visa policy "aligns with the government's dedication and efforts in organising transparent and impartial polls."

Below is a thorough list of queries that may occur to you regarding the visa policy which have been answered by the US Embassy in Dhaka:

Who would be subject to these visa restrictions?

This policy pertains to anyone responsible or complicit in undermining Bangladesh's democratic election process. This includes current or former Bangladeshi officials, supporters of the government, and members of the opposition, among others. This would also include the immediate relatives of such individuals.

Has this policy resulted in any visa restrictions at this time?

No. As stated by the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the United States is committed to establishing a democratic and human rights-based partnership with the Government of Bangladesh. The US appreciates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stated commitment to free and transparent elections.

Are these restrictions on visas directed towards the government or the Awami League?

The United States does not back one political party over another. This new policy puts limits on anyone who does something that hurts the fair election process, no matter what party they belong to.

Will the embassy inform the affected individuals that their visas have been refused?

It is customary to inform people whose visas have been suspended or cancelled, says the US Embassy.

How will restrictions on visas affect those who break the law after obeying directions from higher levels? What if it was challenging to connect those carrying out orders with higher level decision-makers?

The policy is applicable to anyone involved in or complicit with undermining Bangladesh's democratic election process.

Is this declaration in response to the Bangladeshi government's decision on 14 May to reduce Ambassador Haas's security protocol?

On 3 May, the embassy informed the Bangladeshi government of this policy decision, which is before the government's decision of curtailing foreign envoys' security protocol.

Why is the election in Bangladesh so important to the United States?

The US favours impartial and free elections worldwide. The government of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to support free and fair elections. The US considers this policy designed to support these efforts and the Bangladeshi people, so they may hold elections to choose their leaders.