US puts visa curbs on 30 people to counter global corruption

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 30 individuals from different countries on International Anti-Corruption Day.

This latest measure imposed by Washington is aimed at "promoting accountability for corrupt actors around the world", according to a fact sheet of the US State Department spokesperson's office released on Monday (11 December).

Among those given visa restrictions on Monday are a former speaker of Afghanistan, two Afghan government officials, their family members, and 44 institutions of the country.

In addition, visa restrictions have been imposed against the former government counsel of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and the former director of the BiH intelligence agency.

The State Department also imposed visa restrictions against the former attorney general of the Dominican Republic, the former prime minister and two former senators of Haiti, the former finance minister of Liberia, and the former president of the Marshall Islands.

Moreover, the US has taken additional steps to impose visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals, including over 100 members of the Guatemalan congress, as well as private sector representatives and their family members for undermining democracy and the rule of law.

According to the State Department press release, the action taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act is aimed at safeguarding democracy and the rule of law in Guatemala and ensuring that the will of the Guatemalan people is respected.