Will review today's violent incidents for possible visa restrictions: US

The United States has said they will review all violent incidents that took place during today's political programmes in Dhaka for potential visa restrictions.

Condemning today's political violence, the US Embassy to Dhaka said in a Facebook post that the killing of a policeman, a political activist and the incident of burning a hospital are unacceptable.

The violence against journalists and civilians is likewise intolerable, the post added.

The US Embassy called for calm and restraint on all sides.

Three major political parties including the ruling Awami League, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami staged rallies in the capital today. The programmes were marred by clashes between the members of the political parties and law enforcement agencies including the police, leaving at least two people dead.

At least 130 people received treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after being injured in today's clashes, according to DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque.

Several vehicles were torched during the clashes.