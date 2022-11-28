Seminar held on expanding investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Hong Kong

Events

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Seminar held on expanding investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Hong Kong

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:02 pm
Seminar held on expanding investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Hong Kong

An interactive seminar on expanding investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Hong Kong organised by the Bangladesh Consulate in Hong Kong was held on Monday (28 November).     

Around 60 participants from the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), representatives of various Chambers of Commerce/business bodies, different companies, SMEs, start-ups, attended the seminar. 

The seminar titled 'Expanding Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Hong Kong' at the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) were divided into two sessions. 

In the first session on "Promotion of business opportunities between Bangladesh and Hong Kong", Consul General Israt Ara delivered the welcome speech. 

In her speech, she shed light on trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Hong Kong as well as highlighted current economic and social performances of Bangladesh. 

Referring to various incentives offers by Bangladesh Government for foreign investors, she encouraged the potential business persons of Hong Kong to explore the business opportunities both in traditional and emerging sectors of Bangladesh. 

She also assured them of all possible cooperation and support from the consulate towards promotion of meaningful business ties between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. 

Guest speakers - Dr Patrick Lau, deputy executive director of HKTDC and Dr Wingco Lo, JP, vice president of CMA - emphasised on exchange of high level visits between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. 

Dr Wingco expressed that a delegation from the CMA would visit to Bangladesh soon. 

A promotional video on Bangladesh was played in this session which captivated the attention of the audiences. Later a presentation on 'Business and Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh' was given by Vice Consul Md Marzuk Islam. 

In the second session, Felix YC Chang, chairman and CEO of Evergreen Products Group Limited; Pauline Ngan, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman & MD, Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited; and Calvin Ngan, MD, South China Bleaching & Dyeing Factory Limited shared their experiences in doing business in Bangladesh. 

These three renowned and experienced investors highly appreciated the business friendly environment of Bangladesh and encouraged other potential investors, highlighting the competitive labour and production cost and other incentives prevail in Bangladesh comparing with Vietnam and Cambodia. 

However, they expressed their concern regarding delay of receiving the bond license and problem of HTS code verification and holding their containers at the port from time to time and they sought support from the government to resolve these problems. They also proposed for an Exclusive Economic Zone for the Hong Kong Investors like investors from other countries. 

All the participants deeply appreciated the socio- economic progress of Bangladesh and thanked the consulate for the arrangement of this 'timely initiative' as Hong Kong has reopened very recently. 

hong kong / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

9h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

10h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

26m | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

26m | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

26m | Videos
When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman