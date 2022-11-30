The second annual bus campaign for nuclear power

Events

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:19 pm

Related News

The second annual bus campaign for nuclear power

Professionals involved with the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will conduct the campaign

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:19 pm
The second annual bus campaign for nuclear power

The government on Wednesday launched its second annual Nuclear Bus programme featuring a week-long nuclear power awareness raising campaign conducted on a bus by officials from the country's first nuclear power project, says a press release.

Officials from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, Public Information Centre (PIC) on Nuclear in Ishwardi, and representatives from the Information Center on Nuclear Energy, started their bus tour from the capital city on Wednesday, to organise over thirteen roadside public events in several northern districts.

During each event, young professionals will closely interact with people and brief them on the use of nuclear technology in safe generation of eco-friendly electricity with a focus on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and its socio-economic benefits. 

They will also answer people's questions. Science-based quiz competitions and games will be added attractions for the public. Most active participants and winners of competitions will receive attractive souvenirs and gifts. Informative leaflets and booklets will also be distributed to people during the campaign.

The first ever nuclear power plant of Bangladesh is being built in Rooppur, Ishwardi upazila, Pabna, with financial and technical assistance from Russia. The 2,400-megawatt power plant will host two units each, with a generation 3+ reactor, which meets all international safety requirements.
 

Rosatom / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

11h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

10h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

1h | Videos
16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

10h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months