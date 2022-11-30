The second annual bus campaign for nuclear power

The government on Wednesday launched its second annual Nuclear Bus programme featuring a week-long nuclear power awareness raising campaign conducted on a bus by officials from the country's first nuclear power project, says a press release.

Officials from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, Public Information Centre (PIC) on Nuclear in Ishwardi, and representatives from the Information Center on Nuclear Energy, started their bus tour from the capital city on Wednesday, to organise over thirteen roadside public events in several northern districts.

During each event, young professionals will closely interact with people and brief them on the use of nuclear technology in safe generation of eco-friendly electricity with a focus on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and its socio-economic benefits.

They will also answer people's questions. Science-based quiz competitions and games will be added attractions for the public. Most active participants and winners of competitions will receive attractive souvenirs and gifts. Informative leaflets and booklets will also be distributed to people during the campaign.

The first ever nuclear power plant of Bangladesh is being built in Rooppur, Ishwardi upazila, Pabna, with financial and technical assistance from Russia. The 2,400-megawatt power plant will host two units each, with a generation 3+ reactor, which meets all international safety requirements.

