Ruet student wins expedition to the N. Pole onboard nuclear icebreaker at World Youth Festival

Koushik Ahamed is receiving his certificate. Photo: Courtesy
Koushik Ahamed is receiving his certificate. Photo: Courtesy

Koushik Ahamed, a student of department of Electrical and Electronic, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology has won the unique opportunity of a scientific and education expedition to the North Pole on a nuclear icebreaker. 

He is one of fifteen participants of the World Youth Festival (WYF) from eight countries, who received this prize.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia will host the expedition.

Sharing his excitement Koushik said. "It is a great honour for me to become a participant in the Arctic Expedition. I am grateful to Rosatom for offering such an awesome event. I understand Rosatom follows the objective of learning and implementing and I want to follow the same in my career."

Rosatom, a main partner of the WYF started the selection process on 28 February 2024, celebrated as the Arctic Day. Over 2,000 interested youths from all the participants of WYF submitted entries for the exciting prize. The candidates had to propose creative and innovative solutions for the expedition program, participate in intellectual games, and present themselves and their ideas for the promotion of the project in their cities and countries. 

The final selection was made on 5 March, at the venue of the World Youth Festival, in Sochi, Russia.  A competent jury committee selected the winners for the Arctic expedition.

Alexey Likhachev, President of the Jury and Director General of Rosatom, said, "The selection of the best was arranged most impartially. I am sure that an excellent expedition to one of the most exotic places on our planet is ahead of the finalists, apart from the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and enriched ideas".

The names of the 15 winners were announced on 6 March from the main stage of the WYF in front of thousands of participants of the festival. Representatives from eight countries, including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Tunisia, Belarus, and Russia, became the expedition participants. Ivan Kurbatov and Alexander Skryabin, captains of Ural and Arctic nuclear icebreakers, handed certificates to the winners.

20 thousand young leaders in the fields of education, science, international cooperation, culture, volunteering and charity, sports, business, and media are attending the World Youth Festival 2024. Nearly 10 thousand participants from dozens of countries including Bangladesh are participating in the festival.

