Day-long science carnival to be held at Chittagong University on Thursday

A day-long science carnival is going to be held at Chittagong University (CU) for the third time, with the participation of students and professionals from 61 educational institutions across the country.

The Chittagong University Scientific Society (CUSS), in association with Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, is organising the event titled "Chattogram Science Carnival 3.0" on Thursday.

This carnival will be held in various segments at the Faculty of Sociology auditorium of the university and in front of the faculty, the organisers said at a press conference on Monday.

The carnival was held for the first time in 2019 at the university and the second one in 2022.

Director General of the National Science and Technology Museum Mohammad Munir Chowdhury will inaugurate the event, with CU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shireen Akhter in the chair.

The first phase of the carnival will include the opening session, discussion meeting, various segment exhibitions, and judging. A seminar on "Renewable Energy Utilisation and Prospects: Bangladesh Perspective" will be held at the fair.

Nowshad Amin, a solar energy researcher and former professor of the National Energy University in Malaysia, will present the key article at the seminar.

Chittagong Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Ismail Khan and CU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Benu Kumar Dey will be special guests. Deans and directors of various faculties will attend the event.

This year's carnival will feature a poster presentation, project showcasing, hackathon, robot soccer competition, brainstorming, quiz, etc. Thousands of students from schools, colleges, and 31 universities across the country are expected to participate this time.

The winners of the competition in separate categories will get cash rewards of a total of Tk1.11 lakh.

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, a skincare chain in Bangladesh, is the title sponsor of the event. On the occasion of the Science Fair, female students have an opportunity for free skin analysis by specialist doctors on 14 and 15 June, under the initiative of the skincare chain.