Women earnings potential largely untapped yet: BIDS

Economy

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:33 pm

Related News

Women earnings potential largely untapped yet: BIDS

Lack of access to quality education was identified as one of the major barriers

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 10:33 pm
Women earnings potential largely untapped yet: BIDS

Despite women's participation in the labour market on the rise in the county, their earnings potential has remained untapped yet, Economists and researchers have said.

"Bangladesh has an opportunity to substantially raise the total amount of earnings by women, but the potential remains largely untapped," said Maria Eugenia Genoni, a foreign researcher, at a programme organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) in the capital Friday. 

Titled "Income and Employment Diagnostics and Drivers," the event in the three-day annual conference of the BIDS discussed different aspects of the country's employment situations.

"Of the working women, around 60% are contributing to the agricultural sector, with a large proportion taking care of livestock or engaged in unpaid agricultural activities," she added. 

The economist said the western part of the country was mostly dependent on agriculture. However, increasing off-farm manufacturing activities around Dhaka and Chittagong influences rural income opportunities country-wide, she believes. 

Maria put five recommendations for raising rural incomes – bringing an overhaul in agricultural policies, improving water management, increasing quality of electricity, and road accessibility, making the rural markets work better, addressing gender norms and expanding the quality of skills and extension services.

Gladys Lopez-Acevedo, another researcher who attended the conference, believes 

increasing access to education for the female workers, raising the number of female supervisors in different sectors particularly in RMG, promoting women participation in export-oriented and manufacturing sectors would improve the situation. 

The researchers also identified three barriers to career development in Bangladesh – low demand for services, low educational level, and low female employment. 

Presenting a paper titled "How selling online is affecting informal firms in South Asia", researcher Maurizio Bussolo said, "When an organisation joins an online platform its sale expands as online selling can access more customers. It learns to adopt new or improved business practices and technologies, for better access to finance and flexibility in balancing home and work life."

He said, "Digital technologies affect economic activity, reducing costs and barriers related to search, replication, transportation, tracking, and verification. It also reduces matching and verification costs and facilitates the implementation of management practices." 

Presenting a research paper styled "Women's employment and safety perceptions: Evidence from low-income neighbourhoods of Dhaka", World Bank's researcher Tanima Ahmed said, "In areas of Dhaka city where low-income people live, 31% women feel unsafe outside their homes while the remaining 69% women feel safe. In the same area, 98% of men feel safe outside the home."

Their study found that women of all ages feel insecure outside the home. But as they get older, they start to feel safe.

Their research shows that 61% of economically active women feel safe outside the home. But among the women who work in garments, only 19% feel safe. In doing this research, we have seen that only highly educated women in society report harassment. 

Session Chair SR Osmani, professor of Development Economics of the University of Ulster in the United Kingdom, said all these issues are related to education; so, we need to ensure the quality of education and the access to education for all, especially for the women.

Top News

BIDS / Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) / women empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

10h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

11h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

12h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

13h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'