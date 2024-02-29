Wahiduzzaman new Rehab president

Economy

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 10:55 pm

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 10:55 pm
Md Wahiduzzaman has been elected president of Rehab and Liakat Ali Bhuiyan senior vice-president. 

Md Wahiduzzaman has been elected president of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) for a two-year term.  

In a poll on Thursday, Liakat Ali Bhuiyan was elected senior vice president and of the new committee. Both of them were elected unopposed, says a release. 

New office bearers also include MA Awal vice-president-1, Mohammad Akhter Biswas, vice president-2, Engr Abdul Latif, vice-president-3, Abdur Razzaque, vice-president (Finance) and Delwar Hossain, vice-president from Chattogram region. 

A direct voting was held yesterday for the posts of vice president-2 and vice president-3 among the office bearers at the Rehab office in the capital.  

On 27 February, 29 directors were elected through a direct voting among the members of the top trade body of the realtors.

