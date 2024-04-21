Housing sector to be hit by drafted building construction rules: REHAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:16 pm

Expressing their concerns, REHAB has urged the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and RAJUK not to finalise the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Regulations without consulting them

Realtors have expressed concern over the recently drafted Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules-2024. 

"If the Dhaka Building Construction Rules-2024 are finalised, the cost of building a flat will increase several fold, which will affect buyers, land owners and businesses," Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) said in a statement on Sunday (21 April).

REHAB, a major stakeholder in the housing industry, claims they were not consulted during the drafting process. Additionally, the draft will be finalised within the next 7 working days (counting days from 16 April).

Expressing their concerns, REHAB has urged the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and RAJUK not to finalise the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Regulations without consulting them.

"REHAB members are aggrieved by the lack of our involvement in formulating these crucial building codes," the association stated in a press release.  "Current construction practices rely heavily on the existing regulations.  The rapid implementation of the new draft, without proper consultation with key stakeholders, raises serious concerns for the future of the housing sector."

According to REHAB, the height and size of the building will decrease as per the new rules, and the number of flats will also decrease. 

They argue this approach contradicts global trends favouring vertical development to address land scarcity.  

REHAB warns that these limitations could exacerbate the land crisis, strain agricultural land resources, and hinder access to secure housing for many citizens.

The association also predicts a significant rise in both flat prices and rental costs due to the anticipated increase in construction costs.

REHAB has urged the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and RAJUK to consider their concerns before finalising the Building Construction Regulations.

Comments

