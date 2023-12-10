Adam Tamizi Haque taken to rehab for mental health examination: DB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

Adam Tamizi Haque taken to rehab for mental health examination: DB

Tamizi was taken to the DB office yesteray for questioning in connection with a number of cases filed against him

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 04:28 pm
Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected
Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque was taken to a rehab centre for mental health examination today, said the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"He has been taken to a centre in Gulshan under police supervision for a mental health examination," DB Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid told reporters at the DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road today (10 December).

"Further action will be taken as per the report of his health examination," said the DB official.

Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office for questioning

Earlier on 9 December, Tamizi was taken to the DB office for questioning in connection with a number of cases filed against him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police officials detained him from his Gulshan residence at around 8pm yesterday.

In the briefing today, the DB chief said there is a case against Tamizi in the Dakshinkhan police station. 

"Besides, there is a warrant against him in a case filed with the Ramna police station. Following this, we arrested him on Saturday," he added.

"If he is mentally unbalanced, we have referred him to a good psychologist. There are psychologists and doctors on drug addiction. They are running tests [on Tamizi]."

On 17 November, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided his house.

During the operation, Tamizi reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested.

He repeated the threat during a Facebook Live video. 

At one point, he said he was converting to Judaism and asked Israel to help him leave Bangladesh. 

While staying in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he often came on Facebook Live and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area.

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.

Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the UK.

Top News / Crime

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi / DB / Rehab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

3h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

4h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

10h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

20m | TBS Round Table
5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

1h | TBS Round Table
A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

1h | TBS SPORTS
The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

6h | TBS Economy