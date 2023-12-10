Adam Tamizi Haque taken to rehab for mental health examination: DB

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque was taken to a rehab centre for mental health examination today, said the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"He has been taken to a centre in Gulshan under police supervision for a mental health examination," DB Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid told reporters at the DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road today (10 December).

"Further action will be taken as per the report of his health examination," said the DB official.

Earlier on 9 December, Tamizi was taken to the DB office for questioning in connection with a number of cases filed against him.

Police officials detained him from his Gulshan residence at around 8pm yesterday.

In the briefing today, the DB chief said there is a case against Tamizi in the Dakshinkhan police station.

"Besides, there is a warrant against him in a case filed with the Ramna police station. Following this, we arrested him on Saturday," he added.

"If he is mentally unbalanced, we have referred him to a good psychologist. There are psychologists and doctors on drug addiction. They are running tests [on Tamizi]."

On 17 November, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided his house.

During the operation, Tamizi reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested.

He repeated the threat during a Facebook Live video.

At one point, he said he was converting to Judaism and asked Israel to help him leave Bangladesh.

While staying in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he often came on Facebook Live and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area.

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.

Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the UK.