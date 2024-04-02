Rehab demands ‘monitoring cell’ to fix prices of construction materials

Rehab demands ‘monitoring cell’ to fix prices of construction materials

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Leaders of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) have demanded to form monitoring cells with all bodies concerned to properly determine the prices and quality of construction materials.

The Rehab leaders made this demand in a view exchanging meeting with the State Minister of Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at the Secretariat today (2 April), a press release said.

Rehab President Md Wahiduzzaman, Senior Vice President Liaquat Ali Bhuiyan, Vice President (1st) and former MP Lion M A Awal, Vice President (2nd) Mohammad Akter Biswas and Vice President (Finance) Abdur Razzak were present, among others, on the occasion.

The Rehab leaders said a monitoring cell involving the ministry, Rehab, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and concerned stakeholders can be formed in view of the price hike of construction materials.

The state minister for commerce assured them of considering their demand.
 

