Deputy Secretary Jannatul Ferdous joins as administrator in REHAB

Bangladesh

Press Release
03 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Deputy Secretary Jannatul Ferdous joins as administrator in REHAB

Press Release
03 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jannatul Ferdous, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, has joined the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) as an administrator. 

She officially started the programme at the REHAB office this morning (3 December).

As per the Ministry of Commerce, she will complete the election of the board of directors of REHAB within the next three months and manage the day-to-day operations of the company.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jannatul Ferdous, the newly joined administrator of Rehab, sought everyone's cooperation to make the election of the board a success.

 

Rehab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

55m | Features
Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

9h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

5h | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

18h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

19h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

21h | TBS Economy