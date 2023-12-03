Deputy Secretary Jannatul Ferdous joins as administrator in REHAB

Jannatul Ferdous, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, has joined the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) as an administrator.

She officially started the programme at the REHAB office this morning (3 December).

As per the Ministry of Commerce, she will complete the election of the board of directors of REHAB within the next three months and manage the day-to-day operations of the company.

Jannatul Ferdous, the newly joined administrator of Rehab, sought everyone's cooperation to make the election of the board a success.