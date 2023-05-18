Uzbekistan invited to invest in economic zones, hi-tech parks

Economy

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Uzbekistan invited to invest in economic zones, hi-tech parks

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called upon Uzbekistan to invest in 100 special economic zones and hi-tech parks in Bangladesh. 

When a delegation led by Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhrom Aloev visited the ministry on Thursday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also called for resuming direct flights between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan to increase bilateral trade and expand the tourism sectors in the two countries.

Tipu Munshi said there is a lot of potential for the development of business and tourism sectors in both the countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up 100 economic zones and hi-tech parks in the country and announced attractive incentive packages and facilities for foreign investors. He called on Uzbek investors to make use of this opportunity to invest here, said a press release from the commerce ministry.

Tipu Munshi told the deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan that if Bangladesh-Uzbekistan direct flights are opened and the visa process is simplified, businessmen of one country will be able to visit the other and find investment opportunities.

He also said government-to-government as well as business-to-business communication should be increased. He emphasised on strengthening bilateral relations by finding potential areas for overall benefits including trade between the two countries.

Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhrom Aloev said his government will take quick steps to start direct flights between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the Uzbek deputy foreign minister urged Bangladeshi businesses to showcase their products in Uzbekistan.

He said Bangladesh has achieved success in all indicators under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products have become famous across the world.

He called upon the Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in Uzbekistan and expressed his determination to take the relationship between the two countries to a stronger position.

In FY22, Bangladesh imported products worth $8.80 million from Uzbekistan against exporting goods worth $26.33 million to that country.

Bangladesh / Top News / Industry

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Uzbekistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

8h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

'When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation': S Sudan education minister

9h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

12h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

2h | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

3h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

7h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May