Traders demand withdrawal of additional duty on elevator, escalator imports

Economy

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:36 pm

Related News

Traders demand withdrawal of additional duty on elevator, escalator imports

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:36 pm
Traders demand withdrawal of additional duty on elevator, escalator imports

The Bangladesh Elevator, Escalators & Lift Importers Association (BEELIA) has asked the government to withdraw the additional duty proposed in the budget for FY 2023-24 and bring it under the list of capital machinery to help the industry cope with the current economic crisis.

The association also urged the government to maintain the previous duty rate of 11% – 1% import duty + 5% advance income tax + 5% advance tax – on the import of elevators and moving stairs or escalators.

"It has turned out to be another blow to the already exhausted importers who are forced to open letters of credit [LCs] for lifts on a 100% margin," it said in a press release issued on Wednesday (14 June).

As part of efforts to protect domestic industries, generate employment, and reduce import bills, the government has proposed to raise the duty on imported elevators and escalators from 5% to 15%.

The duty has been proposed to be in force until 30 June 2025 to promote local manufacturing.

Additionally, imported lifts and escalators have once again been kept out of the category of essential capital machinery, which enjoys a mere 1% import duty.

The BEELIA noted that the proposed budget for FY 2023-2024 will increase the import duty of fully manufactured lifts by 10% resulting in a price difference of 37% between fully manufactured imported lifts and domestically produced lifts.

"Till 2025, the government has announced a VAT exemption for lift manufacturers who already enjoy a 1% duty on import parts and raw materials. As a result, manufacturers can sell lifts at a 25% lower price than importers by benefiting from the additional facilities they get on freight charge, import tax and VAT against supply," it stated.

The association expressed their determination to work with the government in finding an alternative to import dependency and develop a local industry.

Taking into account the important role played by elevator and escalator suppliers, they demanded the withdrawal of the proposed duty hike for importers while instituting safety and standard policies and forming regulatory bodies to build a sustainable local industry.

Top News

Bangladesh Elevator, Escalators & Lift Importers Association (BEELIA) / elevator / Escalator / Importers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

19h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

21h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank