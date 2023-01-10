Reconditioned vehicle importers demand easy registration procedures

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 09:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Reconditioned vehicle importers have called on transport authorities to ease the registration procedures to lessen the burdens of the buyers.

They also urged the authorities to take steps to ensure road safety for commuters.

The Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) presented the demands Tuesday at a meeting with Nur Mohammad Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, says a press release.

President Md Habib Ullah Dawn led the Barvida team which included Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Aslam Serniabath and Reaz Rahman, and Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman as well as executive committee members.

BRTA chief Nur Mohammad accepted their demands and assured them of implementation following necessary assessments.

The demands include regulating and rationalising costs for cars, SUVs, microbuses and ambulance registrations to ease pressure on new buyers.

They also demanded an end to the dual registration system - first under the name of the importer and then of the buyer - since such practices are not present in any other country.

The Barvida officials also called on BRTA to gradually phase out 15-20-year old vehicles that are unfit to run on roads and demanded the inclusion of the association in new car registration processes.

Reconditioned vehicle / Importers

