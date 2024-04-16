No advance tax for local authority vehicles: NBR clarifies 

NBR

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

No advance tax for local authority vehicles: NBR clarifies 

In an official statement, the NBR confirmed that AIT will not be levied on registrations of vehicles owned by city corporations, zilla parishads, upazila parishads, municipalities, and union parishads.

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:32 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has clarified the application of Advance Income Tax (AIT) exemption for vehicle registration and fitness renewal. This exemption applies to seven types of organisations, including local government bodies.

In an official statement, the NBR confirmed that AIT will not be levied on registrations of vehicles owned by city corporations, zilla parishads, upazila parishads, municipalities, and union parishads.

This clarification was issued on 8 April, following inquiries from local government institutions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A senior official of the tax wing told The Business Standard, "We received information that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority requested certificates from local government bodies to verify their AIT exemption. This led to confusion, and all the institutions approached us for certificates.

"To address this issue, we issued a clarification confirming that these institutions are already exempt from AIT under existing regulations. They no longer need to request certificates from the NBR."

This clarification is intended to streamline the process and eliminate unnecessary steps for local government bodies when registering their vehicles.

Six other categories are exempt from AIT on vehicle registration, as outlined in the Income Tax Act. These categories include projects and programmes under local government, diplomatic offices, foreign missions and UN organisations, development partners and their offices, educational institutions under MPO, public universities, and freedom fighters.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR / Bangladesh / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

11h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

14h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

1h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

7h | Videos
How will you buy insurance from a bank

How will you buy insurance from a bank

4h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

10h | Videos