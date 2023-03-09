Stocks inch down amid profit booking pressure

Stocks

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 03:13 pm

After three consecutive winning sessions, Dhaka Stocks inched down on Thursday as many investors opted to book some of their recent quick profits.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher to hit 6,273 points and continued with some volatility till 12:00pm.

However, sellers dragged the prices of a number of stocks as well as the indices down and the major benchmark came down to 6,254 points at 1:15pm, which was 0.13% lower than the previous close.

Again, bargain hunters pulled the index up to near the previous close and the DSEX finally closed 0.03% lower at 6,260 points.

Among the total 399 scrips, 47 advanced, 113 declined.

DSE registered Tk546 crore in trading turnover, which was Tk650 crore in the previous session.

