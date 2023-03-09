Stocks inch down amid profit booking pressure
After three consecutive winning sessions, Dhaka Stocks inched down on Thursday as many investors opted to book some of their recent quick profits.
DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), opened higher to hit 6,273 points and continued with some volatility till 12:00pm.
However, sellers dragged the prices of a number of stocks as well as the indices down and the major benchmark came down to 6,254 points at 1:15pm, which was 0.13% lower than the previous close.
Again, bargain hunters pulled the index up to near the previous close and the DSEX finally closed 0.03% lower at 6,260 points.
Among the total 399 scrips, 47 advanced, 113 declined.
DSE registered Tk546 crore in trading turnover, which was Tk650 crore in the previous session.