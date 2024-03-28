Stocks sell-off continues at Dhaka Stock Exchange

Stocks

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 10:22 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Similar to the previous sessions, stocks at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) have been witnessing a huge sell-off today (28 March).

DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE fell by 22 points to reach at 5,740 points till 10am owing to a selling pressure.

Although at the beginning of the trading session stocks opened on a positive note that resulted DSEX to increase by 25 points till 9:42am.

The Blue-chip index DS30 fell by 8.82 points to 2,003 points and the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES downed by 4.20 points to reach 1,248 points.

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange amounted to Tk61.95 crore till 10am.

Of the total scrips traded, 81 advanced, 201 declined and 51 were unchanged. 

Nitol Insurance topped the gainers list with a gain by 9.86% to Tk38.4 each followed by Central Insurance which surged by 9.05% to Tk57.8 each, and Envoy Textile by 9.01% to Tk37.5 each.

