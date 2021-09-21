Stocks up on rate cuts in savings certificates

Stock markets in the country got a boost today after the government announced some rate cuts in the national savings certificates.

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said interest against various savings certificates to go down by around 100 basis points for the savers investing Tk15-30 lakh and the cut would be by around 200 basis points if the investment size is above TK30 lakh.

Wealthy people will not earn above 9% interest from the state savings schemes now, which was over 11% previously.

However, the already purchased certificates will not see any rate drop.

Stockbrokers said bourses are expected to attract a portion of people's surplus fund from the subsidized savings certificates that are going to turn a little less attractive and this helped push the stock indices to go up on Tuesday.

DSEX, the broad-based index at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up by 0.73% to 7,258 points at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 and Shariah Index DSES outperformed the broad index by gaining more.

Investors participation seemed to have followed Monday's sentiment as the DSE has registered over Tk1,888 crore in turnover 15 minutes before the session closed, while turnover on Monday was TK1,762 crore.

Textile stocks appeared to lead the intraday rallies on Tuesday, while some non-life insurers accompanied them.