Stocks open higher despite sell-offs

During the opening session of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday, the key index DSEX gained 0.23% despite most of the scripts facing sell-offs.

In the first one and a half hours, the broad index surged 14 points to reach 6,278.

The blue-chip index DS30 and the shariah index DSES also rose by 7 and 4 points respectively.

During the session, only 67 scripts advanced, 89 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

The turnover of the DSE crossed the Tk200 crore mark in the first session.

Genex Infosys grabbed the top position on the turnover chart of DSE.

Eastern Housing secured the top position in the gainer table while Metro Spinning performed the worst on Tuesday's first trading session.