Stocks rebound with late hour bargain hunting

Stocks

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Stocks rebound with late hour bargain hunting

Turnover at 4.5-month low

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:05 pm

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks attracted bargain hunters on Thursday and that helped the equity indices rebound before the last closing bell of the week.

Stockbrokers said the session started with a widespread fear of further fall and the bargain hunting helped ease it to some extent.

The day ended almost flat for the Dhaka bourse's broad-based index DSEX that closed at 6297 points. It had dropped to 6,281 in the first 40 minutes of trading on Thursday.  

However, there had been a lack of confidence among investors regarding the market direction and that was why buyers were conservative in terms of how much to buy. On Thursday, the DSE turnover declined by 9% in a day and stood at Tk381 crore — lowest in the last four and a half months.

The market remained mostly downbeat, said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary, adding that some late-session buying behaviour in sector specific stocks led the prime index to remain flat by the end of the session.

"Investors remained reluctant to actively participate in the market as their buying appetite remained subdued amid concerns about the market outlook owing to the rising political tensions in the country," it added.

Life insurance, general insurance, cement, tannery, and food were the gaining sectors while jute, travel, paper, IT, services, and engineering sectors corrections.

Aramit Ltd, National Tea, and Ambee Pharma stocks were the top three gainers, while Deshbandhu Polymer, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, and Jute Spinners led the losers.

Top News

stocks / DSE / trading

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil