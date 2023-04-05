Stocks end flat on Wednesday amid declined turnover

Late hour recovery helped equity indices in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) end their session on Wednesday (5 April).

Opening higher DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), hit 6,216 points in 10 minutes and selling pressure dragged it down to the intraday low of 6,204 at 11.38.

Bargain hunters, in order to pick some of the oversold stocks, rescued the market as the index kept inching up over the second half of the trading, said stockbrokers.

During the closing bell at 1:20pm, the DSEX was at 6,211 which was 0.02% higher than the previous close.

As the market was chasing small cap scrips, the blue chip index DS30 inched down by 0.05% to 2,202, while Shariah compliant stocks' index (DSES) closed 0.02% higher at 1,346.

A total of 52 scrips advanced in the DSE, while 63 declined.

The DSE turnover dropped to Tk527crore from 646 in the previous session.