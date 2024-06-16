Muslims in 40 Chandpur villages celebrating Eid today

Residents of 40 villages in Chandpur district are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

The villagers of Hajiganj, Faridganj, Matlab North, Kachua and Sharasti upazilas are celebrating Eid today (16 June) following Saudi Arabia and its neighbours.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was scheduled to be held at 9am at Peer Mawlana Ishaque Saheber Darbar Sharif Jame Mosque in Shadra village of Hajiganj upazila, said Maulana Zakariya Chowdhury of the Darbar Sharif.

The Eid congregation will be led by him, he said.

Late Maulana Ishaque introduced the practice of Eid celebration in Chandpur in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia in 1928.

He also said that the people of these villages also observe Eid-ul-Fitr on the same date with the people of Saudi Arabia.

"As it is a sensitive issue no one from the administration say anything," sources said.

The local administration is staying alert so that no untoward incident occurs anywhere during the celebrations.