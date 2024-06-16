Muslims in 40 Chandpur villages celebrating Eid today

Bangladesh

UNB
16 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 10:34 am

Related News

Muslims in 40 Chandpur villages celebrating Eid today

UNB
16 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 10:34 am
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Residents of 40 villages in Chandpur district are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

The villagers of Hajiganj, Faridganj, Matlab North, Kachua and Sharasti upazilas are celebrating Eid today (16 June) following Saudi Arabia and its neighbours.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr was scheduled to be held at 9am at Peer Mawlana Ishaque Saheber Darbar Sharif Jame Mosque in Shadra village of Hajiganj upazila, said Maulana Zakariya Chowdhury of the Darbar Sharif.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Eid congregation will be led by him, he said.

Late Maulana Ishaque introduced the practice of Eid celebration in Chandpur in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia in 1928.

He also said that the people of these villages also observe Eid-ul-Fitr on the same date with the people of Saudi Arabia.

"As it is a sensitive issue no one from the administration say anything," sources said.

The local administration is staying alert so that no untoward incident occurs anywhere during the celebrations.

Top News

Bangladesh / Eid-ul-Adha / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

2h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

3h | Panorama
Photos: Nayem Ali

Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

15h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

13h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

16h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

20h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

23h | Videos