Stocks continue free fall amid panic

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 01:42 pm

DSEX in August
DSEX in August

The DSEX, a broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, in the third straight session of free fall dropped by 0.47% to 6227 by 12.50 pm on Wednesday (16 August).

Investors were panicked to see an accelerated capital erosion in many shares, said stockbrokers, adding that their rush to selloff to avert further losses added to the downward momentum.

Only 21 scrips managed to stay afloat, while 139 dropped.

The turnover stood at Tk224 crore in the first three hours. 

The DSEX nosedived from 6,347 earlier this month and with an increasing sense of political and macroeconomic uncertainties among investors, the fall kept accelerating.

 

DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / stocks

