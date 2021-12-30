Rupali Bank gets primary dealer licence

Bangladesh Bank has approved Rupali Bank for one year as a primary dealer with the aim of boosting the secondary market for government treasury bills and bonds.

The central bank's Debt Management Department issued the circular on Thursday, which will go into effect from 2 January.

The term of the licence may be extended considering the bank's performance over the next one year in the primary and secondary bond markets.

Of the 61 banks in the country, about 20 are primary dealers for the bond market.