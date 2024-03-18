Rupali Bank organises milad, doa mahfil on Bangabandhu's birth anniversary
Rupali Bank has celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day with various programmes.
A milad and doa mahfil was organised at the bank's head office in Dhaka today (18 March), attended by Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, reads a press release.
Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman along with other officials and employees of the bank were also present.