Rupali Bank organises milad, doa mahfil on Bangabandhu's birth anniversary

18 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:59 pm

Rupali Bank organises milad, doa mahfil on Bangabandhu's birth anniversary

18 March, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 09:59 pm
Rupali Bank organises milad, doa mahfil on Bangabandhu&#039;s birth anniversary

Rupali Bank has celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day with various programmes.

A milad and doa mahfil was organised at the bank's head office in Dhaka today (18 March), attended by Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman along with other officials and employees of the bank were also present.

Rupali Bank

