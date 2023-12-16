Rupali Bank places floral wreath to Bangabandhu’s portrait on Victory Day

On Victory Day, Rupali Bank PLC paid homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On Saturday (16 December), Rupali Bank's Chairman Kazi Sanaul Haque and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, along with bank officials and employees, presented a floral wreath at the capital's Dhanmondi 32.

The bank initiated its Victory Day program by singing the national anthem and hoisting the national flag in the morning.