Rupali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu’s Portrait on Victory Day

Rupali Bank paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Victory Day.

On Saturday (December 16), Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir laid wreaths at 32 Dhanmondi.

The bank started the program in the morning by singing the national anthem and hoisting the national flag.

The bank officially started the Victory Day activities by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation installed at the head office of Rupali Bank Plc.

At that time, DMD of the bank Kazi Abdur Rahman, Tahmina Akhtar and Hasan Tanveer, GM Md. Harunur Rashid, Md. Faiz Alam, Md. Iqbal Hossain Khan, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Mohammad Safayet Hossain, Md. Moinuddin Masud and Md. All levels of bank officials and employees including Noman Miah were present.

Also led by Rupali Bank Bangabandhu Parishad, Independence Bankers Parishad and Rupali Bank Employees Union CBA also placed wreaths on the portrait of the Father of the Nation.