BFUJ expresses concern over current instability in Green TV

Bangladesh

BSS
16 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 08:51 pm

Related News

BFUJ expresses concern over current instability in Green TV

BSS
16 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 08:51 pm
BFUJ expresses concern over current instability in Green TV

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad in a statement today (16 May) expressed concern over the current instability in Green TV.

In the statement, they said journalists of Green TV recently were not allowed to enter office and different rooms of newsmen have been locked.
Due to dispute over ownership, journalists and employees of the private-run television channel are in various uncertainty, the BFUJ leaders said.

Noting that salaries of four months remain due in the TV channel, the journalists' leaders urged the authorities concerned to pay the due salaries and allowance immediately.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They urged the TV owners to allow the journalists and employees to work as per the labour act by keeping continued the usual broadcasting activity after removing the current spate of instability.

The BFUJ leaders threatened the owners of Green TV of waging movement against them if the demands are not met.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) / Green TV / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

8h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

8h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

8m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

2h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos