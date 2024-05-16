BFUJ expresses concern over current instability in Green TV

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad in a statement today (16 May) expressed concern over the current instability in Green TV.

In the statement, they said journalists of Green TV recently were not allowed to enter office and different rooms of newsmen have been locked.

Due to dispute over ownership, journalists and employees of the private-run television channel are in various uncertainty, the BFUJ leaders said.

Noting that salaries of four months remain due in the TV channel, the journalists' leaders urged the authorities concerned to pay the due salaries and allowance immediately.

They urged the TV owners to allow the journalists and employees to work as per the labour act by keeping continued the usual broadcasting activity after removing the current spate of instability.

The BFUJ leaders threatened the owners of Green TV of waging movement against them if the demands are not met.