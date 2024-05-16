Bangladesh missing out huge potential of biogas, organic fertiliser 

Panelists and attendees at the discussion, "Unlocking the Methane Emission Reduction Potential: Biogas for a Climate-Resilient Bangladesh" at The Business Standard office on 16 May. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh, which produces around 124.15 million tonnes of livestock and urban waste each year, is missing out on the vast potential of organic fertiliser and biogas, experts said at a roundtable today (16 May).

In their view, the country has a potential of 50 lakh biogas plants, but only 1.5 lakh plants have been built.

"There is an opportunity to turn the waste of the 43 crore livestock (2021-22) population into a resource. If it is used to make biogas, it can be used for cooking and electricity as well as organic fertiliser," said Nurul Amin Siddiquee, Cheif of Party USAID Feed the Future Livestock Activity and Country Representative of ACDI/VOCA, during a keynote presentation at the discussion, "Unlocking the Methane Emission Reduction Potential: Biogas for a Climate-Resilient Bangladesh."

The activity supports milk and meat productivity, marketability and consumption in the 23 southern districts of Bangladesh aiming to benefit 1 million livestock farmers. The activity also leverages and supports private sectors to promote climate smart livestock technologies such as bio-digester installation under financing models, among others.

"There is also an opportunity to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers by at least 30% by increasing the use of organic fertilisers as a by-product," he added.

Supported by USAID, the Washington-based development organisation ACDI/VOCA and The Business Standard jointly organised the programme at the newspaper's office.

Zahid Nawaz Khan, head of digital at TBS, moderated the discussion.

The keynote paper also highlighted several challenges hindering the expansion of biogas, including lack of awareness, high installation difficulties, non-availability of financing, lack of modernization of waste management, and underdeveloped biogas infrastructure.

Experts noted that currently some plants are being built with financial assistance from a government project. Additionally, significant players like Bengal Meat, Gazi Organic Fertilisers, and ACI are entering the sector and establishing their own plants. This emerging trend is expected to drive the sector forward.

Sylvia Megret, President & CEO of ACDI/VOCA, stressed the necessity of building capacity in this sector, emphasising the need for a framework to effectively guide policy and collaboration between different parties."

Jahid Hossain, representative of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), said the rural population seeks clarity on the profitability of installing a gas plant for Tk 30,000 and the potential cost reductions.

"They want to know how many stoves can use this gas and how many households can benefit from a single gas plant. They aim to ascertain the comfort and feasibility of the technology," he added, emphasising the need for a plan to swiftly provide them with affordable yet efficient technology.

Wahidur Rahman, Unit Head of Renewable, IDCOL, said biogas plants not only provide gas for cooking purposes but also produce organic fertiliser for crops and fish ponds.

"The programme helps reduce the use of biomass fuel for cooking. Till December 2020, IDCOL financed the construction of over 56,500 biogas plants all over the country through its 38 partner organisations," he added.

He said IDCOL finances plants with a daily gas production capacity ranging from 1.2 m3 to 25.0 m3, thereby meeting the demand of both domestic households and mid-sized dairy and poultry farms. IDCOL currently finances two models of biogas plants: brick-cement-based plants and prefabricated bio-digester based plants.

Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute representative Aman Ullah said, "Our head office has set up three biogas training plants for electricity generation since 2016. Additionally, a draft livestock integration management manual policy was proposed, but it is yet to be approved by the ministry."

He said the institute is conducting various research projects on biogas. "Our research has revealed that biogas is not only a source of energy and organic matter but can also help mitigate a significant public health concern such as contamination.

"Furthermore, our studies have shown that biogas fertilisers are considerably superior to traditional fertilizers. It has been concluded that biogas production can be profitable if we ensure the proper management of bio-slurry."