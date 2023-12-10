Mamun Agro recommends 12% dividend for FY23

Logo of Mamun Agro. Picture: Collected
Logo of Mamun Agro. Picture: Collected

Mamun Agro Products Limited, a company listed on the SME board of stock exchanges, has proposed a 12% dividend for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Of this dividend, 10% is in cash and is recommended for general shareholders, while the remaining 2% is in the form of stock dividends for the sponsor-directors of the company.

As revealed in a disclosure posted on Sunday across stock exchanges, the earnings per share (EPS) have decreased to Tk1.06 from Tk1.22 in the preceding fiscal year.

Mamun Agro / dividend / Bangladesh

