Mamun Agro recommends 12% dividend for FY23

Mamun Agro Products Limited, a company listed on the SME board of stock exchanges, has proposed a 12% dividend for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Of this dividend, 10% is in cash and is recommended for general shareholders, while the remaining 2% is in the form of stock dividends for the sponsor-directors of the company.

As revealed in a disclosure posted on Sunday across stock exchanges, the earnings per share (EPS) have decreased to Tk1.06 from Tk1.22 in the preceding fiscal year.