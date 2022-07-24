Libra Infusions turns top loser at DSE

Stocks

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:38 pm

Related News

Libra Infusions turns top loser at DSE

Its stock lost 5.2% in value despite its dividend declaration on Sunday

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:38 pm
Libra Infusions turns top loser at DSE

Publicly listed Libra Infusions Limited – a manufacturer of intravenous (IV) fluids and parenteral drugs – became the worst stock on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday by shedding 5.2% price compared to the previous trading session.

On the same day, the company declared a 5% cash dividend for fiscal 2019-20 after two years. Despite the dividend declaration, it was the top loser among all stocks and traded at Tk902.50 per share.

Libra Infusions had failed to disclose its quarterly financials since mid-2019 because of a dispute with its lender AL-Arafah Islami Bank Limited.

But from this month, it began to disclose its pending financials and has so far published the unaudited reports of three quarters at once.

On Sunday, it published the earnings and dividend declaration for fiscal 2019-20.

According to the disclosure, Libra incurred a loss of Tk1.16 crore and its loss per share stood at Tk7.78 in FY20.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year, its profit after tax was Tk15.8 lakh and it paid a 5% cash dividend to the shareholders.

Before its dispute with AL-Arafah Islami Bank, the company used to pay good dividends to its shareholders.

It had paid 20% stock and 30% cash dividends for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The company said its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 21 August as per a court order through a digital platform.

To identify the shareholders eligible for the dividend, 11 August has been fixed as the record date of the AGM.

Libra Infusions started its business in 1985 and set up a factory in Mirpur with the technical assistance of a Switzerland-based company. It got listed on the DSE in 1994.

In 2009, the company undertook a project to build a second unit at its Mirpur factory.

For this, it took a loan of Tk84 crore from Al-Arafah Islami Bank. But the company began to collapse following a standoff over the repayment of the loan.

Economy / Top News

Libra Infusions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

2h | Videos
Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online